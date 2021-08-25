Venus Williams has followed her sister Serena in withdrawing from the US Open.

And now Venus has confirmed her withdrawal after failing to shake off a leg complaint that has disrupted her season.

"Not the best news from Serena and me today," Williams said in a video statement on Twitter. "I am joining Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the injured list. It’s still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the USTA for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back!

“It's super, super, super disappointing. [I've been] having some issues with my leg all this summer. Just couldn't work through it... I just was unable to figure out the equation, and there's been so many times when I was able to figure it out. This time, I couldn't just make any miracles work.”

Venus Williams has slipped to 147 in the world on the back of a torrid time with injuries, but she is intending to play on at the age of 41.

"I'm going to miss the Open,” she said. “It's my favourite Slam and I've had so many amazing memories there and I can't wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is.

"I'm really disappointed and it's a tough time right now, but like all tough times, they don't last forever."

The US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows on August 30.

