RADUCANU 1-3 BENCIC

Belinda has done her homework and is far from underestimating the challenge here. She’s come out ready to rock and blitzes to a rampant love hold to maintain her early advantage.

RADUCANU 1-2 BENCIC

That. Is. More. Like. It. Raducanu ignites the first serve and begins to find her range. A sweeping crosscourt backhand puts her firmly on control until Bencic guesses right on a mid-court forehand and manages to push a pass into the open court. The Swiss narrows the gap with a fizzing backhand but Raducanu resists any further fightback and gets on the board.

RADUCANU 0-2 BENCIC

The Olympic champion can’t find her first serve but that doesn’t appear to matter. She presses Raducanu back on to the defensive and consolidates with a confident game to 15.

BREAK! – RADUCANU 0-1 BENCIC

The Swiss Miss strikes an immediate blow. Raducanu was tight and sluggish in her first games against Rogers and it’s a similar story here. She drags a backhand wide and then dumps a forehand into the net to cough up triple break point. A sharp second serve ace fends off one but another unforced error off the forehand sees her opponent get off to the perfect start.

View(s) from the baseline

Raducanu on her dream run: "I didn't expect to be here at all. I feel very confident in my game and in each match I am growing and learning new things."

Bencic on Raducanu: "She's up and coming and an amazing talent. I didn't see much yet how she played, but what I saw is definitely she's very athletic, she's moving great, and, I mean, she has great results."

'I have a hard time finding a weakness in her game' - Wilander on Raducanu run

Good afternoon!

It’s another big day of quarter final action at the 2021 US Open and we are kicking off with Great Britain’s teen star Emma Raducanu.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation on debut at Flushing Meadows and is all set for another match under the spotlight at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Standing in front of the Kent teenager's bid to continue her fairytale run and reach the last four is none other than Olympic champion Belinda Bencic

The Swiss No. 11 seed is full of confidence after her triumph in Tokyo and comes in as the clear favourite - but no one is ruling out another famous Raducanu win. The players are due on court from 17.00 BST.

Order of Play, Wednesday, September 8 - From 5PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

E. Raducanu (GBR) v B. Bencic (SUI) [11]

A. Zverev (GER) [4] v L. Harris (RSA)

Not before 12am

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] v M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

What is the reason for Djokovic's slow starts and will they catch up with him?

The win-loss column may read 25-0, but Novak Djokovic’s Calendar Slam journey has had a few bumps along the way – and there may be more to come at the US Open.

Djokovic is aiming to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year, and needs to win just three more matches to complete the job. But his progress so far has not been silky smooth.

Djokovic has dropped a set in three of his four matches in New York and hasn’t hit top gear on a regular basis. Eurosport pundit Alex Corretja said after his win over Kei Nishikori, when Djokovic dropped the opening set, that . But is it a cause for concern?

