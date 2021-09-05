Live comments to appear here...

'His arm is so explosive' - Alcaraz compared to Nadal after Tsitsipas win

Mats Wilander has compared Carlos Alcaraz favourably to Rafael Nadal following his stunning win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas arrived in New York as one of the favourites for US Open glory, but he was toppled in a fifth set tiebreak by the teenage Spaniard.

There is a changing of the guard in tennis, with Tsitsipas one of the players looking to take up the baton, and Wilander feels Alcazar has similarities to his more famous compatriot.

“The forehand,” Eurosport expert Wilander said. “At 18 years old, his arm is so explosive. It is like Rafa Nadal when he was 18 - the same strength.

“The two-handed backhand is unbelievably solid. He also has good hands.”

Order of Play, Sunday, September 5 - From 4PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. S. Halep (ROU) [12]

D. Evans (GBR) [24] vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

Not before 12am

F. Tiafoe (USA) vs. F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12]

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs. G. Muguruza (ESP) [9]

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. D. Schwartzman (ARG) [11]

A. Kerber (GER) [16] vs. L. Fernandez (CAN)

E. Mertens (BEL) [15] vs. A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

Grandstand (4pm)

P. Gojowczyk (GER) vs. C. Alcaraz (ESP)

