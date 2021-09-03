Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty and Alexander Zverev are all in action on Day 6 of the US Open.

After reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon just two months ago, 18-year-old will play in the third round of the US Open for the first time in her career on Saturday.

She comfortably beat Zhang Shuai in the second round in straight sets and is on a 12-match winning streak.

Djokovic faces his old foe Kei Nishikori and the Serb will be hoping he will not be heckled by any supporters in this third round clash as bids to win a calendar Grand Slam.

World number one Ash Barty is also back in action and the Australian will take on Shelby Rogers after overcoming Denmark’s Clara Tauson in straight sets on Thursday night, and number four seed Alexander Zverev could face a real challenge from Jack Sock.

Top Match

Raducanu is quickly becoming a household name in British tennis.

Just how far can the teenager from Kent go? She has a tough match against Sara Sorribes Tormo who, like Raducanu, has not yet dropped a set.

Potential Upset

Zverev looks unstoppable right now on a 13-match winning streak. The Olympic gold medallist has found this year’s US Open relatively easy so far with straight set wins over Sam Querrey and Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Now he goes into the third round against Jack Sock who produced a surprise five-sets win over number 31 seed Alexander Bublik.

Sock and Zverev have not met on court since 2017 and the American holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist.

In front of a home crowd, Sock might just fancy his chances as he enters the match in good form.

Brit Watch

Raducanu is the only Brit in singles action on Saturday and there is plenty of hope in the UK that she can make a deep run in her first ever US Open.

Next-Gen Watch

Jannik Sinner won the Great Ocean Road Open in January, before reaching the final at the Miami Masters and the semi-finals in Barcelona as well winning the biggest title of his career: the Citi Open.

Sinner has battled his way into the third round of the US Open with four set wins over Max Purcell and Zach Svajda, but now comes up against the experienced number 17 seed Gael Monfils.

It should be a highly-entertaining contest and the 20-year-old Italian will feel he has a good chance of beating Monfils, who this year has a win-loss record of 7-12, and reach the fourth round for the first time in his career.

Order of Play, Saturday, September 4 – from 5pm UK time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

P. Kvitova (CZE) [10] v M. Sakkari (GRE) [17]

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v K. Nishikori (JPN)

Not before 12am

A. Barty (AUS) [1] v S. Rogers (USA)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] v J. Sock (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

G. Minnen (BEL) v B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] v J. Pegula (USA) [23]

G. Monfils (FRA) [17] v J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

Not before 12am

L. Harris (RSA) v D. Shapovalov (CAN) [7]

V. Gracheva (RUS) v A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

Grandstand (4pm)

I. Ivashka (BLR) v M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

A. Kontaveit (EST) [28] v I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

Not before 8pm

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] v A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

N. Basilashvili (GEO) v R. Opelka (USA) [22]

Court 17 (5pm)

A. Seppi (ITA) v O. Otte (GER)

S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v E. Raducanu (GBR)

A. Karatsev (RUS) [21] v J. Brooksby (USA)

