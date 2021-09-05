World No. 1 Ash Barty was beaten by 43rd seed Shelby Rogers in a brilliant comeback in Saturday's US Open third round, and said there are some players "you don't mind losing to."

Rogers said she was "stunned" to win 6-2 1-6 7-6(5). She recovered strongly in the third set "problem solving" to push the game into a tiebreak in New York, after losing to the Australian five times previously.

"I am stunned. My heart rate is still very much elevated. I'm very excited with that win. Going on the court I told myself I didn't want to lose the same way I lost the last five times against her. I just tried to do things a little bit differently," she said.

Barty said in a post-match news conference: "It sucks in tennis that there’s a winner and loser every single day, but sometimes you don’t mind losing to certain people. I think Shelby in a sense of her personality and her character, she’s certainly one of those for me.”

Meanwhile Rogers was quick to praise the Australian, who has been away from home since February: "She is one of the most professional people I’ve ever met in my life, as well as a good person, a funny individual,” Rogers said. “I was joking before, every time I lost to her, I can’t be mad because she’s such a nice person. It’s like ‘man, she just kicked my butt’. Then it’s like ‘oh, you’re going to find it one day’.

“She’s always encouraging to everybody around her. She brings up the energy wherever she goes. I can’t say how much respect I have for her and what a great representative she is for women’s tennis. I want to speak to what she’s done this season. I think a lot of people are taking it for granted. She hasn’t been able to go home since February, you guys. That’s insane. I mean, she’s resetting on the road. She’s worked through some injuries on the road. She’s won five titles. She’s remained No 1. I mean, this girl is everything every player wants to be.”

The Wimbledon champion thought she had it in the bag in the second set, but she couldn't hang on, handing Rogers an opportunity with four double faults in the third game, and 17 unforced errors. To her surprise Rogers couldn't hold on any longer and the American had won, the biggest upset in the tournament after Naomi Osaka's loss to Leylah Fernandez hours earlier.

"I was just trying to stay in the point longer than Ash. She was handling my pace really well tonight. I felt like the harder I hit the ball, the better she hit," Rogers said.

Rogers will face Britain's Emma Raducanu next, who is playing in her second major tournament after reaching Wimbledon's fourth round this summer.

Meanwhile Barty will continue her tour, and is due to play at Indian Wells next month in California. "I'm proud of myself and my team for all the efforts we've put in, in the last six months," she said. "It's been pretty incredible. I don't think we could have asked for much more honestly. I wouldn't change a thing."

