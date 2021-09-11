Those toilet jokes seem a long time ago.

When Andy Murray unravelled amid Stefanos Tsitsipas' dark arts on the opening day at the US Open, the scene was set for another not so Grand Slam for not so Great Britain. By the time the 2012 champion had finished censuring the Greek third seed in the press, four other Brits had already bowed out - leaving just three in the main draw. Katie Boulter swiftly followed and, while Dan Evans flirted with the second week, he too fell short as men's second seed Daniil Medvedev proved too good. There was only one name left.

Emma Raducanu had seen off the world numbers 128, 49 and 41 - Stefanie Voegele, Zhang Shuai and Sara Sorribes Tormo - but she was off the outside courts now. Shelby Rogers' world ranking of 43 might not have been intimidating in isolation, but the American would be backed by a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium after deposing world number one Ash Barty in the previous round. No, this was where Raducanu's glorious summer would end.

Or so it first appeared. Rogers settled quickly, racing into a 2-0 lead and holding 15-40 on the Raducanu serve. We waited for the 18-year-old to crack, just as she had at Wimbledon two months prior when breathing difficulties halted her charge in the fourth round.

Eleven games later and Raducanu had won them all. She had blown apart a player many were pencilling in as a title contender - and not only that, but the crowd had abandoned their own and adopted the teenager from Bromley into their tribe. But still? She hadn't faced a seed at either SW19 or Flushing Meadows. It was a nice story, a welcome tonic to the Murray or Nothing narrative, but little more.

Belinda Bencic, the 11th seed, was next in the quarter-finals. The Swiss touched down in New York as the tour's form player, a gold medal from Tokyo teeing her up to make an overdue charge at a Slam. Bencic too soared into a 2-0 lead as Raducanu laboured through the early moments. Then came the familiar momentum shift, Raducanu turning 1-3 into 6-3 as her mesmeric backhand chiselled away the first two letters of impossible. Soon, Bencic had imploded and the last four beckoned.

So when Maria Sakkari was next pushed into Raducanu's path and the latest obstacle was hyped up - 'But can she do it under the lights??' - we already knew the answer.

Now only Leylah Fernandez stands between her and a trophy that has eluded British women for 52 years. Her fellow teenager, who she faced at junior Wimbledon just three years ago , has had a tougher route to the final and is just as worthy of her spot in Saturday's showdown. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, third seed Naomi Osaka, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber have all fallen to the Canadian's brilliance.

It wasn't meant to be about these two. This US Open was billed as the final chapter in the sport's greatest rivalry, one that could see Novak Djokovic surpass Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in winning a 21st Grand Slam - a title that would also land him a sweep of majors in 2021. But the Serb's story has sunk further into the shadows as New York celebrates their underdog headline acts.

A faultless backhand, lightning court speed and an ability to return the biggest serves and groundstrokes - encouraging opponents to go bigger, and invariably miss. Perhaps most striking of all is their shared capacity of having blips at the start of sets - not at the end.

Raducanu is the tour's newest counter-puncher, sizing up her rivals in the first few exchanges and then blowing them away. What's more, she seems at home on the big stage, somehow quietening any thoughts that would reasonably pop up at this stage - 'Err, hang on... I was 338th in the world three months ago.' She is not a star of the future - she is a star of the now. And dare we say it, the perfect heir to Murray's British tennis throne.

