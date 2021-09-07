MEDVEDEV 6-3 6-0 2-2 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

They have been few and far between, but that was relatively routine for the Dutchman. This set has been the most competitive by far. Perhaps the qualifier still has some fight in him?

MEDVEDEV 6-3 6-0 2-1 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

US Open Who will win the US Open? Making the case for the women's quarter-finalists 10 HOURS AGO

A sixth ace contributes to a much more ruthless service game than his previous one for the Russian. He blasts his way to a love hold and looks eager to get this match done and dusted quickly from this juncture.

MEDVEDEV 6-3 6-0 1-1 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

Botic halts the rot at eight games. There’s a ripple of enthusiastic applause from the crowd who had been lulled into a quiet trance as Medvedev weaved his patient path to the semis from his baseline. The processions still looks on but perhaps VDZ can make things much more interesting in this set…

MEDVEDEV 6-3 6-0 1-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

That was a real slog for Daniil and almost as long as the entirety of the second set. He’s his own worst enemy with a succession of long unforced errors off the forehand. He almost lacks his famous patience but manages to swat away three separate break points and eventually come through a rare test in this match.

SET! - MEDVEDEV 6-3 6-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

It’s one of those days unfortunately for Botic. A forehand that looks all set to be a winner clips the net post and flies wide. The Dutchman recovers with a splendid lob after some drop shot mayhem at the net but is forced to digest the 19-minute bagel Daniil is serving up when a forehand into the net follows a sweeping pass from the Russian.

MEDVEDEV 6-3 5-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

Medvedev is enjoying himself out there. A third ace leaves VDZ looking forlorn at the opposite end of the net and a fourth – via second serve- seals a simple game to 15.

BREAK! - MEDVEDEV 6-3 4-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

The rally exchanges have pretty much followed the same pattern despite VDZ having the type of game to mix things up. Another forehand flies wide after more patient probing from the Russian and he has a double break once again. This match is running away from Botic rather quickly.

MEDVEDEV 6-3 3-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

A second ace of the match helps Daniil keep Botic at bay as he holds to 30 to consolidate.

Van de Zandschulp. Image credit: Getty Images

BREAK! - MEDVEDEV 6-3 2-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

Oof! Botic needed something more positive there. He’s already looking a tad jaded given his exertions in getting this far and the mountain just got that bit steeper. He’s showcasing his variety and venom on the forehand but not really winning the big points. Medvedev breaks early and will be hoping to complete another win in efficient time here.

MEDVEDEV 6-3 1-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

The No.2 seed gets his serving Mojo flowing and rattles down a pair of service winners to commence Set 2 with a comfortable hold to 15.

SET! - MEDVEDEV 6-3 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

The Russian was like a dog with a bone there. He just wouldn’t let the 25-year-old qualifier get any closer. He kept pressing and frustrating the Dutchman with his patient rallying before luring the error to convert on a third set point.

MEDVEDEV 5-3 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

That is unexpected! The Ashe crowd show their appreciation as VDZ ups the ante and gets his reward for dictating the rallies. Medvedev hits back to 30-30 after a pair of lovely forehand winners from the Dutchman, who then clocks up a break point with a smart move into the net to put away a clean volley. Medvedev gets caught out by a low slice and drills a backhand into the net, allowing the underdog to snatch one of the breaks back.

MEDVEDEV 5-2 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

That’s a sharp game from the qualifier. Medvedev seems to let up on the return, allowing the Botic a chance to gets big forehand into play. It pays dividends too as he cruises through a hold to 15 to avoid the breadstick.

MEDVEDEV 5-1 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

The world No.2 moves up the gears at 30-30, producing a serve-plus-one with an eye-catching jump into the backhand winner before a first ace of the contest backs up the double break.

BREAK! - MEDVEDEV 4-1 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

That’s the insurance break. VDZ pays the price for two overcooked drop shots as Medvedev sweeps in to exploit them on both occasions. The Dutchman is trying to stay patient but when he does pull the trigger it’s just not happening for him. He blazes a forehand long once again to cough up the double break and turns to cast a concerned glance towards his box.

MEDVEDEV 3-1 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

That’s impressive. Medvedev shows no issues with the sun beaming down on his ball toss and charges through an excellent love hold.

MEDVEDEV 2-1 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

It’s a much-needed hold and it’s achieved in real style. The world No.117 puts together a run of impressive points that offer a cameo of just how he’s managed to see off the likes of eighth seed Casper Ruud and 11th seed Diego Schwartzman en route to the last eight. He takes the game to love and looks to have acclimatised to his surroundings.

MEDVEDEV 2-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

Botic can’t find the line with a crosscourt return at 30-30 and from there his hopes of probing for a break back end rapidly. Medvedev consolidates and is off to an ominous start.

BREAK! - MEDVEDEV 1-0 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

It’s not the start the Dutchman would have been hoping for. He shows some early big-stage nerves with a double fault and an over-zealous backhand that fizzes long. It gives Daniil an early look at two break points. The Russian fires a forehand long on the first but outlasts is opponent on the second one with another avoidable error off the forehand proving costly for the qualifier.

DID YOU KNOW?

Van de Zandschulp is the first Dutchman to reach a major championship quarter-final since Sjeng Schalken at Wimbledon in 2004.

Medvedev on VDZ

“I saw a few matches of his before. I remember he played Karen (Khachanov) in Melbourne, had match point against him. I saw him practise a few times. I know kind of how he plays. I know he can play well.”

Welcome to Day 9

Come on in for our game-by-game coverage of today's action at Flushing Meadows. You can, of course, follow what's happening in the late session via our US Open score centre

Our coverage of day nine takes in two fascinating quarter-final clashes at what has been an unbelievably good 2021 US Open in New York.

Daniil Medvedev takes on surprise package Botic van de Zandschulp, while Elina Svitolina takes on rising star Leylah Fernandez looking to follow her Olympic bronze medal with her first Grand Slam title.

Here is the menu of action coming up at Flushing Meadows...

Order of Play, Tuesday, September 7 - From 5PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

B. Van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

E. Svitolina (UKR) [5] vs. L. Fernandez (CAN)

Not before 12am

B. Krejcikova (CZE) [8] vs A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [12] vs. C. Alcaraz (ESP)

'I don't think she has a weakness'

Britain's Emma Raducanu is an "amazing player", says Eurosport's Mats Wilander, who is struggling to find a single weakness in her game as she continues to take the US Open by storm.

Raducanu continued her fairytale summer by sending home favourite Shelby Rogers packing to reach the last eight at Flushing Meadows with a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win and Wilander could not be more impressed.

"It's an amazing performance," Wilander said of Raducanu's inspired run at Flushing Meadows, following on from her breakthrough showing at Wimbledon in the summer.

"Seriously, if I had not watched any of her matches - after what happened at Wimbledon and the pressure she's been under since then - I would have said this was an impossibility.

"Watching her play, she is so calm, she moves so well, she just loves being out there.

I really have a hard time finding a weakness in her game. I don't think she has one. She is an amazing player.

"Raducanu moves as well as any player out there, and it doesn't look like you can make her tired either.

"I think everyone is going to have to step on the gas and they are going to have to go for a little more than they normally have to against the other players on tour. So I think Raducanu has a serious chance here."

Fellow Eurosport expert Alex Corretja agreed: "She is moving too well for her opponents. She is going too fast, and the intensity she is creating is way too high.

"I think she is not missing too much, and at the same time, she is finding winners - on return and on serve.

"Because she is young she just goes for it, and maybe veterans feel a bit more pressure going against her. Seeing she is so dangerous, it is a really difficult combination for her opponents."

US Open How thrill-a-minute US Open has been 'the best Grand Slam in years' 11 HOURS AGO