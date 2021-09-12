It's time for the men's final

Good evening and welcome to our LIVE build up to the final match of the 2021 US Open and what has been a quite incredible Grand Slam.

It's top seed Novak Djokovic against second seed Daniil Medvedev and the stakes could hardly be higher with the world number one seeking to complete a historic calendar Grand Slam.

Boris Becker has thrown his backing behind "the king" Novak Djokovic ahead of his final tilt at the calendar Grand Slam in 2021 at the US Open.

The world number one is now just one match away from securing the remarkable feat, having already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon so far this season.

Standing between Djokovic and the incredible achievement is second seed Daniil Medvedev, who has vowed to throw everything he possibly can at the Serb in what could be a legendary final.

The 34-year-old can complete the calendar year Grand Slam with victory over Medvedev in the final of the 2021 US Open on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic will also edge ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the tally of Grand Slam titles with a win at Flushing Meadows.

