There were truly bizarre scenes during Andy Murray’s match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Murray, having took a thrilling opening set, was battling in the second-set tie break when he slipped and fell on the court.

Thankfully there was no serious injury but it was clear that Murray was sweating a lot in his feet due to the extreme humidity on court and he kept saying to his box that he had no grip.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: A detailed view of shoes worn by Andy Murray of United Kingdom against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

He then went even further saying "I need shoes and I don't have any other shoes".

He was also heard to say "Underprepared, you don't look at the details!” although it’s unclear whether that was in relation to the shoes or not, although it’s hard to see how it could be anything otherwise.

It was Tsitsipas who emerged victorious in the tiebreak and he levelled things up at 1-1.

Between the second and third set Murray and Tsitsipas both had to leave the court to cool off and both returned wearing new shorts but he had to wear the same shoes.

In a bid to dry out the shoes he had the courtside air conditioning pointed at them to try and dry them out.

“That’s a really strange thing that he only had one pair of shoes with him here,” said Jim Courier on commentary.

At the start of the third set Tsitsipas looked unhappy with his grip and ended up changing his shoes. It’s unclear whether he needed to or it was simply mind games.

