Sloane Stephens received thousands of abusive messages on social media including sexist and racist abuse, following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, she has revealed.

On Saturday, the 2017 US Open champion, who is Black, said on Instagram she received over 2,000 messages of abuse, and shared some examples.

To her 521k followers, the world No. 66 said: “I am human, after last night's match I got 2k+ messages of abuse from people upset by yesterday's result. It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss."

US Open 'She learned a lot' - Why Raducanu won't suffer same fate as Wimbledon 3 HOURS AGO

The 28-year-old then posted screenshots of a number of messages, which included direct messages with threats of physical abuse as well as racist and sexual abuse on her posts.

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she said. “This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks... I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones. I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”

Afterwards she followed the abusive posts with positive ones from her team and wrote: "the only ones who matter."

“Tough one yesterday but let me say I really like the way Sloane is progressing and where we are heading to,” one message said.

US Open 'He needs to be careful' - Djokovic 'playing with fire', but will be back to best says Corretja 4 HOURS AGO