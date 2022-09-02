Andy Murray says he is "really proud" of his achievement of reaching the third round of the US Open despite his four sets defeat to Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

The No. 13 seed beat Murray 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 in what was the Scot's first appearance in the third round at Flushing Meadows since 2016.

Despite a valiant effort from the 2012 US Open champion, he was not able to match Berrettini's pace and power around the court. Nevertheless, Murray says he can still be proud of the progress he has made while playing with a metal hip.

The world No. 51 told reporters: "I've got a metal hip, It's not easy playing with that. It's really difficult. I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game.

"Matches like this I'm really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I'm able to do that. I'm really disappointed that I didn't get over the line today.

"But I get reminded like this is the first time you've made the third round here since 2016. It's been six years. It's been a difficult six years for me. It's been really hard.

"Although it's the first time I've only made the third round here, I'm really proud of that effort that I put in to to get myself back into these positions.

"I'm hoping that in the future I can go further, but considering, I did all right."

Murray says he is glad he is still competing with the world's best players and that he wants to see how far he can prolong his career at the top of the men's game.

He added: "Like I said, I would want to be doing better, but I'm still right there with guys that are in the last couple of weeks, I didn't win the matches obviously against Cameron Norrie and against Berrettini, but it was pretty close.

"I think I'm improving this year. My rankings, I don't even know what I was at the beginning of the year, but I'm now around 40-ish in the world and still going hard.

"I want to push and see how far I can go. That will be motivational for me and interesting to see, because lots of people told me I wouldn't be able to play again, and lots of people told me I'd be able to hit tennis balls but not compete professionally again.

"That was nonsense, and I want to see how close I can get back to the top of the game.

"Yeah, that's what the motivation is."

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander said that he had been impressed with Murray's physical condition after he beat Emilio Nava. He said it was like a "chess match" for Berrettini playing against a fully-fit Murray.

"Unbelievably good effort from Matteo Berrettini," Wilander told Eurosport's Alex Corretja after Murray's exit.

"To beat Andy Murray when he is playing well and when he is physically 100 per cent it's like a chess match. Andy asks you so many questions, particularly on Berrettini's backhand side.

"I like what Matteo does with the backhand, very impressed. He's going to be dangerous now."

On Berrettini's performance, Eurosport's Kim Clijsters added: "Berrettini's had a tough season.

"He had Covid, he had surgery. To come back to a place where you have had some of the best results in your career, it can help to make things in a positive way a little bit quicker."

