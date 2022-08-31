A fired-up Rafael Nadal was as motivated as ever as he roared back from a set down to overcome Rinky Hijikata of Australia in their US Open first-round clash.

After losing the opening set, the Spaniard gathered his composure and stepped up the intensity in the second to leave Hijikata - who could then only muster two games - reeling with the scores level before he pulled away.

In the end, the 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 scoreline reflected a fairly comfortable victory for the 36-year-old, who is looking to win the US Open - and what would be his third Grand Slam of a remarkable season - for the fifth occasion and first time since 2019.

Nadal was left to reflect on an injury-plagued period between the Grand Slams as he emphasised the importance of accepting that "you need to fight" and that "you are going to suffer" in order to produce when it really matters on tennis' biggest stage.

"It's been a long wait," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "For some time I thought I may not be able to be back, so I am super happy. Night sessions are the best.

"I just have to be humble and accept the process, day after day in practices and matches and stay positive.

"I think I started not that bad the first couple of games, but then I had some opportunities that I was not able to make it.

"I think I didn't play a good game with my serve. Then he had the break. Then I was a little bit nervous. First match here in New York after three years, a night session, it's always exciting. Yeah, I went through this tough moment.

"It's always the same story: things are not perfect when you are not competing very often, when you come back from injury.

"You need to be humble enough to go through this process and accept that you need to fight and you need to accept that you are going to suffer. That's what I did today," he continued.

"I am able to play again in two days, and I hope to play better."

'I'm so impressed' - Corretja in awe of evergreen Nadal

"I think Rafa, he will be pretty much comfortable thinking that he's not that far away from the top of the players," Corretja said.

“So he only needs a few matches in New York, and he is going to be again, very dangerous because he's got the comfort of knowing that he won the Australian Open from a similar position, which was unbelievable, let's say, and surprising as a way that he won.

"But from where he came, you know, he came from a lot of problems. So right now, it is a shame that he didn't have this little bit of extra matches. But I'm sure that he's comfortable with his game and his performance. And he's got the experience to know how to deal with the big winners of the tournament.”

Asked if a win in these circumstances would be his greatest ever season, Corretja added: “It's difficult to pick when you are that good, and you have so many important tournaments in your career. How can you know what's your best season? I think we need to wait of course but it could be one of the most surprising ones because he's come a long way from before Melbourne.

'I don't think we should be concerned' - Corretja on Nadal's lack of match practice ahead of US Open

“Then before Roland-Garros, we didn't know if he was going to play and then if he's capable of winning here, that will be a major impact. So at least ah you know, that will be a major effort. We have to wait. But of course, what he's been doing this season for Rafa is extremely difficult.

“I think probably one of the most difficult seasons of his career, from where he came from and for the things he had in the beginning and in the middle of the season as well. Coming from Indian Wells, he also felt that danger and then he missed some of the clay court tournaments. Then when he comes back he's got the foot problem and then he goes to Roland-Garros and then all of a sudden he won, so I'm so impressed again with what Rafa is doing.

"I mean I've known him since he was a little kid. I still don't know how he can adjust himself so well to situations. He is probably the best player or athlete that I have ever met at knowing how to deal with adversity because he deals with that very well and this is so difficult.”

