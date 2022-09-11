Britain's Alfie Hewett has won the US Open men's wheelchair singles title for the third time in his career after overcoming Shingo Kunieda 7-6(2) 6-1.

Hewett, who won the US Open title in 2018 and 2019, lost in the doubles final alongside compatriot Gordon Reid on Saturday, but he made up for the three-sets defeat by beating the Japanese top seed.

The 24-year-old denied Kunieda's attempt at the calendar Grand Slam and avenged defeats to the 28-time Grand Slam singles champion in July's marathon three-set Wimbledon final and the past two US Open finals.

"Last time I was in this competition I lost to this guy in perhaps one of the most heartbreaking defeats of my career," Hewett said afterwards.

"To get back on the training court and produce a performance like that today against an absolute legend in Shingo, who has been pretty unstoppable since he got his gold medal in Tokyo, shows the commitment and hard work."

Kunieda said: "Congratulations, Alfie. Amazing tennis. You were too good for me today.

"It's a long time since I've faced disappointment like this since before Tokyo 2020. I think I need this emotion to take the next step. I want to challenge again."

After three breaks apiece, the No. 2 seed took the first set in a tie-break following 66 minutes of action.

Hewett blew away his opponent in the second set, breaking in the opening game by coming from 0-40 down to win five straight points.

Hewett was visibly emotional at the net after producing one of the finest performances of his career where he produced 39 winners compared to Kunieda's 16.

