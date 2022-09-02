Andy Murray has been knocked out of the US Open in the third round, losing to Matteo Berrettini 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3.

Murray and Berrettini last met in the Stuttgart Open final in June which Berrettini won in three sets and again it was the Italian who came out on top on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ad

Berrettini, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since the Australian Open due to needing hand surgery, will play Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the fourth round after he beat Daniel Galan Riveros 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4.

US Open US Open order of play, day 5 - when are Williams, Medvedev, and Murray playing? 21 HOURS AGO

"You learn from the past a little bit," Berrettini said in his on-court interview.

"I wasn't aggressive enough on the break points but that's tennis. Murray played a really good set to not get broken but I was feeling better. I had more chances. I thought the same thing in the fourth set. I had my chance and I took them.

"What I tell myself all the time is it is normal to get tight. That's what I told myself when I played Gael [Monfils] a few years ago. I double faulted on match point. It's normal. We hear about this. That's life. I told myself next time I will try to be more brave and that's what I tried to do in the fourth set."

Murray and Berrettini engaged in a high quality opening to the contest. The Scot rolled back the years at 3-3 when he produced a wondrous one-handed backhand winner on the run and then pressed at deuce with a stunning crosscourt lob.

But it was the Italian who broke first in the very next game. Two cross-court drop shots got him to break point before a double fault from Murray moved him to within a game of the opening set. Berrettini easily served it out in a 46 minute set.

Murray was broken immediately in the opening game of the second set, but in the very next game he pulled it back. After dragging Berrettini around the court, the No. 12 seed was forced into a defensive shot into the net.

After a tight next four games, Murray's first serve let him down. Berrettini raced to 40-0 before another double fault from Murray on a break point edged Berrettini in front before he served out the set.

Berrettini continued to make life difficult for Murray in the third set with his first serve working to great effect.

Murray hung in the set, rescuing eight break points in total. He let out a roar after saving three break points to go into a 6-5 lead, but Berrettini forced the tie-break. Murray then produced some of his best tennis of the match, countering Berrettini's first serves with power to take it 7-1.

Momentum appeared to firmly be with Murray who looked to have worked out Berrettini's serve. The Scot broke immediately in the fourth set, breaking the Italian in the first game as he hit a limp backhand into the net. But Berrettini got the set back on serve straight away with break to love.

At 4-3 down, three consecutive misjudged shot selections from Murray allowed Berrettini the chance to break and he took it.

Berrettini served out the match in style, sealing it with an unreturnable serve.

US Open highlights: Nadal cuts nose in comeback win, Serena and Venus out of doubles

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open US Open order of play, Day 4 – When are Nadal, Swiatek and Williams sisters playing? YESTERDAY AT 21:24