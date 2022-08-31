Anett Kontaveit’s coach, Torben Beltz, has praised Serena Williams as the "greatest thing for the sport", as the pair get ready to meet in their hugely significant US Open second-round clash.

Should Williams lose, the encounter may represent the final professional singles match of her extraordinary career, and she will be up against a strong opponent in current world No. 2 Kontaveit.

“I couldn’t get a ticket,” Beltz explained to the New York Times . “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever seen in women’s tennis. I think it’s the greatest thing for the sport, and we all have to thank Serena for all she did. Especially right now with the end coming.

“I think her ball speed, serve and return is really up to her prime time.

“I saw her other matches, and it looks like she’s improved over the last couple of weeks. She looks in better shape and looks good now.

"For Anett, I think the key is to just go out and try to play her best tennis but also enjoy the moment. It’s going to be a big challenge, a great challenge, but I think she wants that challenge and wants to embrace it.”

Beltz nonetheless admitted that his knowledge of Williams goes back a long way as he seeks to help deliver a win for Kontaveit.

“I’ve been scouting her for a long time,” Beltz said of Williams. “Every tournament when you play good you have to scout Serena, because you know your player may have to face her. But it’s great to face a champion, I think. It’s going to be a good match tomorrow.”

Beltz hopes that Kontaveit's struggles with a recent bout of Covid-19 are over as she prepares for the momentous encounter.

“We all know she had long Covid kind of,” Beltz said. “She was not fit, but she’s very close again to get this back and is playing better in practice really well now. So I think it’s coming.”

