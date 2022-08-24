Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber has announced she will be taking a break from tennis after revealing she is pregnant.

The three-time Grand Slam winner took to Twitter to post that she will be miss the US Open because "two against one just isn‘t a fair competition" followed by a string of baby-related emojis.

In a further thread of tweets she wrote: "For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you.

"New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world… the US Open have (sp) a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me."

Kerber shot to prominence following a run to the semi-finals of the US Open in 2011 before losing to eventual winner Samantha Stosur.

She ascended to the summit of the tennis world in 2016, firstly winning a historic first Grand Slam title with victory over Serena Williams in the final of the Australian Open.

She also reached the final of Wimbledon later that year where she was beaten by Williams and took silver at the Olympic Games in Rio after a defeat to Monica Puig in the gold medal match.

Kerber roared back a month later in New York, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the final at Flushing Meadows to secure her second major of the year and her place as number one in the world.

The German star also added the Wimbledon title to her collection in 2018 - against claiming victory over Williams.

