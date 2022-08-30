Kim Clijsters believes Serena Williams' first two shots in a rally are "the key" to beating Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open.

Williams, who is playing in what could be her final ever tournament as a professional, beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets in front of a boisterous crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night to set up a clash with the No. 2 seed.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner impressed with her first serve against Kovinic and Clijsters believes it will have to be her main weapon again if she is to beat the Estonian.

"The key for Serena to beat Anett Kontaveit is pretty simple," she told Eurosport.

"She maybe does not move as well as she did a few years ago but what she does so well Serena is the first two shots of the rally. When she's serving her serve is the best shot in our sport.

"When she is returning, if she is seeing the ball and is going to that sideline and putting her opponents under pressure right away, I think that is going to be super important for Serena early on.

"In that first match she got the nerves out of her system and started serving much better and moving better, hitting the ball cleaner and it's going to be a great match-up.

"She is not going to feel intimidated by playing the No. 2 seed here. Serena is Serena and she knows what she has to do to beat a good player."

The packed out crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium created an electric atmosphere for Williams on Monday night and Clijsters expects the spectators to raise the level again on Wednesday night.

She added: "It was amazing to see the energy from the moment she walked out on the court, even throughout the day the energy was all about Serena's match. We will see.

"Playing against Anett, I don't know if Serena will ask for more of a rest to play for another night match on Wednesday night, I assume that is going to be the case, but it's going to be very loud and people are going to buy tickets to maybe see her play her last match.

"People want to be with her every step of the way at the US Open."

