John McEnroe says the ‘time has come’ for the next generation of men’s tennis players at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic is sitting out the tournament because of his covid vaccination status, Andy Murray can no longer regard himself as one of the major figures of the sport, Roger Federer continues to deal with injury, and Rafael Nadal now longer appears able to hold age at bay.

In their place has come a host of new contenders. Daniil Medvedev may be out but he recently established himself as No. 1, a ranking now open to Casper Ruud and teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Nick Kyrgios, Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini are also still in the mix.

Speaking on Eurosport, Mats Wilander said: “I certainly didn't expect Daniil Medvedev to be not in it at this stage, that’s for sure. But I have to say I didn’t really expect Kyrgios to be playing as solid in every match.

“In pretty much every point of the tournament so far he’s shown a completely different side. The other players, Alcaraz - yes. Sinner - yes. Berrettini - yes. So it’s pretty predictable except we don’t have Nadal and Medvedev.”

McEnroe agreed that there are a new crop of established players to lead the way.

“There’s more different winners [at the US Open],” he began. “I don’t know, maybe some of the players get burned out. Age? I think it caught up to Rafa yesterday when he played [Frances] Tiafoe. He looked, for him, a little sluggish, so that to me is the reason why [he lost].

“Listen, I’ve been talking about ‘When’s the changing of the guard? When’s that going to happen’. I think it may have finally happened. A guy like Djokovic - too bad he’s not here, but I’m excited about these new guys. I think their time has come.”

