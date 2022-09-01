Carlos Alcaraz has marched into the third round of the US Open after a comfortable 6-2 6-1 7-5 win over Argentina's Federico Coria.

The world No. 4 was at his scintillating best against the Argentine, hitting 41 winners compared to Coria's seven and also had plenty of joy at the net with 78 per cent of points won.

The 19-year-old, bidding to go beyond the quarter-final stage for the first time this year, will play American Jenson Brooksby next after he beat No. 25 seed Borna Coric 6-4 7-6(10) 6-1.

On matching Stefanos Tsitsipas’ tour-leading tally of 46 wins in 2022, Alcaraz said he is not done yet.

"It's been a great year for me," he said. "It's not the end of the year. I have to stay how I am.

"I think I'm playing really well and the year has not ended. I have to go for it. I'm so happy to have the most victories in the year but I have to look forward and stay the same person, same player and go for it."

Alcaraz’s charges into the net set the tone in the early stages of the opening set, which he went on to dominate 6-2.

Coria scrambled to safety from deuce in the opening game to hold as he fended off a break point after conceding a sloppy double fault, Alcaraz then followed up with a hold of his own to 30 after racing ahead 40-0.

Alcaraz produced a crucial block volley as his charges into the net began to influence the outcome of the set, Coria had beaten off a second break point before the Alcaraz block denied a third.

Despite being held behind his baseline by Coria, the third seed pulled a delicious backhand lob out of his locker in a game that saw him lead 3-2.

The 19-year-old showcased his maturity and dug deep to deny Coria three break points before consolidating with a crosscourt smash to move two games ahead, and then went on to break to love before sealing the first set 6-2 in a high quality game between both players.

A relentless Alcaraz ramage saw the Spaniard go four games clear in the second set - winning his ninth game in a row - as all the momentum stuck with the teenager despite impressive spells from Coria in the opening set.

Coria pulled a set back but Alcaraz inevitably steamrolled his way to a second set, leaving the Argentine with a mountain to climb.

Alcaraz broke his opponent in the fourth game to lead the third set 3-1, and stretched that lead to three games when he demonstrated incredible firepower to post his 38th winner to Corias seven.

At this point the match was on the horizon for Alcaraz, but Coria remarkably pulled himself back into contention for the third set when he levelled things up after dodging a break point to consolidate from deuce.

However, like all great players under pressure, Alcaraz held his nerve to recover from another Coria break point, but the 30-year-old refused to give in and battled his way to a fight game to draw the set level once more.

Eventually Alcaraz managed to shake off Coria and proceed to the next round as he wrapped up the following games.

