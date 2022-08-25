Casper Ruud admits for Novak Djokovic it is "sad that politics will get in his way" as he will miss the US Open, but he is not "crying about it" because he is focused on his own career.
Speaking to Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander on Eurosport, the Norwegian explained that players think about their chances in a tournament first of all.
Ad
"It’s an individual sport so all the players will think about themselves firstly, so it’s not too much talk, honestly," he said.
US Open
From Fritz to Garcia, six players who could be the next surprise US Open winner
However he acknowledged the Serbian's difficulties, saying: "I think it’s sad that politics will get in his way, or these rules will get in his way.
"He’s chasing Rafa [Nadal] with one more ahead of him in the Grand Slam count, so he’s chasing history.
"I do think that it could be in the best interest of the country. He has won there many times before and he has brought a great crowd to the stadium. You can argue that it's in the best interest of the country. He’s a big superstar. Having him and Rafa in the final would be so epic, because everyone knows what’s on the line. I do think it’s very sad [but] for me personally, I'm not crying about it. But as a colleague I’m sad about it.
- 'Swiatek must come to grips with it' - McEnroe gives his take on US Open ball debate
- 'His game has stumbled a bit' - Wilannder suggests Nadal has figured Medvedev out
- 'The era of Emma' - Corretja expects Raducanu to thrive after US Open
Medvedev 'would love to see' Djokovic at US Open to prolong 'intense' Nadal rivalry
"This is a special case because of politics and I don’t think you should mix politics and sport because it makes a bad outcome. For him it’s so unfortunate, he won Wimbledon but didn’t win points for it."
Rudd questioned whether the severity of the pandemic means that it is essential that Djokovic is vaccinated before coming to the US.
He stated: "I don’t see him as a threat to the public even though he’s not vaccinated."
- - -
Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
US Open
Djokovic's US Open hopes: Key dates and why withdrawal timing matters
US Open
'It's a joke' - McEnroe says Djokovic missing US Open would not be 'fair'
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad