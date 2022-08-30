Dan Evans is into the second round of the US Open after an easy 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Jiri Vesely. Evans played some of his finest tennis this year, winning 91 per cent of his points on his first serve and dominated from the baseline.

The No. 20 seed will play either James Duckworth or Chris O'Connell in the third round. Speaking to Amazon Prime afterwards, a jubilant Evans was clearly delighted with his performance.

He said: "I played very well. It was nice to get back on the match court. It's been quite a while since Cincinnati but it was nice to get out and I played very well.

"I played well the week before and I didn't play great in Cincinnati but it's the first round and the start of a new tournament and you have to start building again.

"I didn't do too much running, I served well and dictated pretty well."

Evans missed an early opportunity for a break as he failed to convert four break points, but the Brit made no mistake in the third game, breaking at the first time of asking as Vesely hit the net.

The signs were looking promising for Evans as he held to love, but two unforced errors allowed Vesely to move back to within touching distance at 3-2.

Vesely was clearly struggling with the humid conditions, and he was powerless to prevent Evans from holding, but the Czech briefly shrugged off his troubles for his first love-hold of the day.

The players continued to consolidate on their respective serves - even if Evans missed the chance to close out the set on a break. It mattered little as the Brit held to 30 to finally seal the opening set 6-4.

Evans was getting into his rhythm and set the tempo at the start of the second set with two aces either side of a forehand winner to get on the scoreboard, before breaking to love to make it 2-1.

Three more aces followed as Evans held to 15, and he moved a double break ahead with the Czech once more failing to register a point and clearly in the mire. Evans won his sixth straight game to sew up the set 6-1 on his third set point.

With his opponent obviously fatigued and evidently struggling, Evans was in complete control and moved a break ahead in the fourth game of the third set. A love hold followed before he won a second straight break after Vesely found the net.

Evans then secured a comfortable victory in under two hours with his 11th ace of the day.

