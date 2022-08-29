“Pinch me! I still can’t believe he’s playing in the main draw, that’s just wild. Wow, wow,” an emotional Tracy Austin told Eurosport moments after she watched her son Brandon Holt qualify for the US Open.

41 years after she lifted her second US Open trophy, former world No. 1 Austin endured a stressful day in the stands of Court 11 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, as Holt survived two rain delays before securing a spot in a Grand Slam main draw for the first time in his career.

Showers interrupted play twice during Holt’s three-set victory over Dimitar Kuzmanov on Friday; the first delay came when the 24-year-old American was leading 4-2 in the decider, serving at advantage, and the second was when he was serving at match point at 5-3.

“That was really nerve-racking. I can’t remember the last time I was that nervous,” said Austin who shared a touching moment with her son on court after he sealed the win on his fifth match point.

Holt, ranked No. 303 in the world, will be contesting his first ever tour-level main draw match when he takes on fellow American Taylor Fritz in the US Open first round on Monday evening.

Fritz’s mother, former top-10 player Kathy May, was a contemporary of Austin on tour back in the late ‘70s, and their sons are now keeping their family legacies going in the sport.

In his second round of qualifying, Holt defeated his close friend and fellow University of Southern California graduate Emilio Gomez, who also happens to have a Grand Slam-winning parent. Gomez is the son of former French Open champion Andres Gomez of Ecuador.

Austin knows Gomez well and turned to him for advice on her son’s career when he was going to USC.

Holt graduated from college and turned pro in 2020. The pandemic as well as an eight-month injury layoff that saw him undergo hand surgery meant the Californian didn’t get his professional career going until January this year. After a lengthy break, Holt was ranked 924 in the world at the start of his 2022 campaign and has moved up more than 600 spots since.

“When I was going through that I had no clue if my career was going to be over. I had no clue about my injury,” explained Holt on Friday.

“It’s just a helpless feeling because I didn’t know what it was. It was hurting like crazy, I wasn’t able to play, I couldn’t run, I couldn’t move because I would feel my heartbeat in my hand. Even going into the surgery, it was not a fool-proof thing.

“So to be able to not only be healthy but to also be playing in my first Grand Slam main draw is amazing, amazing, amazing; but I think I’m just fortunate to be on the court.

“I think it gives you a new perspective when you’ve been out for so long from the game that you love. I went to watch Indian Wells, for example, while I was injured, I think I might have been in a cast and I was unsure if I would even be able to ever play and then I, sure enough, played in the next Indian Wells qualifying; so that was a surreal thing.

“And then now to be here at the US Open after such a short time playing, my professional career has kind of just started. I couldn’t be happier.”

It’s not always easy for children of former champions in any sport. They can often feel the need to try and replicate their parents’ successes, which comes with a huge amount of pressure.

That hasn’t been the case for Holt, who insists there are only advantages to having a two-time Grand Slam winner for a mother.

“I think the main thing is that it’s always about him as a human,” explains Austin.

“It was always about him going to college, finishing, he lived a normal life as a kid, he matured, he had friends, he played college tennis that he enjoyed. It was never in our family that tennis is first and foremost and I think that would have made him feel a lot of pressure.

“We let him drive the bus so to speak. He’s the middle of three sons. The older and the younger loved tennis but not as much as he did. We listened to what their desires were and followed their dreams, whatever level it was. I think he never felt any pressure because I’ve done my thing, he should do whatever he wants.”

Austin says she doesn’t interfere too much with Holt’s tennis and instead oversees things from a distance. As her son got older, she realised he comes to her more often for advice, and when she feels the urge to weigh in on something, she does it in a quick and precise manner before stepping back right away.

When Holt was a junior, he travelled to tournaments with other young Americans, including Sebastian Korda, who has made great strides on tour and cracked the top 30 earlier this season.

Unlike Korda, who turned pro at 18, Holt took the college tennis route and both he and Austin believe it was the right decision.

“I don’t think you choose pro, I think pro chooses you and that you have to listen to where you’re at in your game,” insisted Austin. “When Brandon was a freshman he was not close to being ready in his game, so he went to college, and he improved a lot.

“He was asked after his first qualifying match, how did he come back? He said he handled the pressure because college tennis is a lot of pressure. When you’re supposed to win or it might be your last match and you’ve got all these 10 guys on the side and a coach and your win is dictating whether the whole team wins, that’s a lot of pressure, so he drew from that type of pressure.”

Holt battled through a trio of three-setters en route to the US Open main draw. While he admits qualifying for a Slam is a dream come true, he says it’s not what he imagined it would be like.

“It’s definitely different from reality. I think part of what you just think when you’re playing in these tournaments is that everything is so easy and so, ‘oh, you’re out there playing tennis’, when you’re a little kid looking from the outside, that’s what you think. But it’s just really stressful,” he said.

“Those rain delays, you almost don’t want to be playing tennis because it’s just so stressful. So I’m very excited. It’s definitely not even close to what I expected.”

If you walk through the tunnels under Arthur Ashe Stadium, you’ll find Austin’s face hung on the wall as a two-time US Open champion. Holt says he’s been coming to the tournament since he was a newborn baby and seeing his mom’s face up in that hallway is nothing new to him.

“When I was young I would think how cool it would be [to play at the US Open]. I was eating those lemonade things all day long watching the matches and thinking, ‘these guys are so good’, and I’m hammering just straight sugar, and now to be playing here, that’s so much fun,” he said.

“I see all the kids watching and stuff like that and I was them. So it’s really cool to be out there playing.”

Austin believes her son’s passion for competing is arguably his most standout attribute. She can see how much he loves figuring out an opponent’s game, and how much he appreciates the entire process of training, improving, and playing.

Holt knows very well where he gets his competitiveness from.

“My mom is an unbelievable competitor, just watching her do day-to-day things; it’s 100 per cent or nothing,” he gushed. “I’ve never seen her give anything less than 100 per cent; it’s always that, whether she’s doing things for her family, which seems like her favourite thing to do because she’s always there for us.

“But I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from her, whether it’s in tennis or playing a game of cards, she’s not going to lose. She’ll still reach across the table and rip your heart out and then hug you after.”

Holt rushed to his mother for a hug on court after he booked his ticket to the main draw in New York. Austin whispered a few words to him as they embraced and when he later received a match ball and framed picture as a souvenir from the tournament – a ceremonial gesture afforded to all qualifiers – she was standing in the corner snapping dozens of photos of him, beaming with pride.

“I’m just so proud of him, the way he conducts himself on the court, in life, well-rounded. Whatever he does I feel like he’s going to be a success. Success’ meaning is different for every person. I’m not saying he’s going to be Rafa Nadal. I think of success as doing what you love, going after your dreams and having a really well-balanced, happy life; and he’s doing that,” she said.

