Novak Djokovic has not given up hope of playing at the US Open, revealing he is preparing as usual in the event of being told there is "room" for him to travel to the tournament.

As it stands, the US does not allow travellers unvaccinated for Covid-19 to enter the country, but Djokovic - posting on Instagram - seemed to suggest that dialogue is ongoing around his potential participation.

Having won Wimbledon to move to 21 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic taking the US Open crown would see him go level with Rafael Nadal on 22 majors, and continue the duo's battle for the outright lead in a rivalry that shows no sign of stopping just yet.

Alongside a clip of him training on a hard court, Djokovic wrote: "I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days.

"I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU.

"It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!"

Djokovic, who is currently on the entry list for the US Open, was involved in a major furore back in January when trying to play at the Australian Open when unvaccinated, a decision that eventually saw him deported from the country after losing a legal battle

The US Open runs from August 29 to September 11 at New York's Flushing Meadows complex.

