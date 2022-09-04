Iga Swiatek was, at times, far from her best but the 21-year-old was still too much for Lauren Davis as she sealed her place in the fourth round of the US Open.

Aiming for a seventh title in a single year, the world No.1 took a step closer to equalling Serena Williams’ remarkable feat by defeating the American Davis 6-3 6-4 in a hard-fought battle.

Swiatek, who has equalled her best result at the US Open, will face Germany’s Jule Niemeier in the last 16.

Acknowledging that it was not a straightforward victory, a relieved Swiatek told a press conference: “Well, for sure it wasn't as smooth as in first and second round. I'm pretty happy I made it through and could close it in second set and come back. Yeah, that was pretty important for me.

“For sure she played totally differently than most of the players, which threw me a little bit off the rhythm. But I'm happy I was fighting till the end.”

Swiatek hit nine winners in the first two games, breaking Davis’ serve in the process. The American called for the trainer, who checked her temperature and blood pressure before she was given the all-clear – but she was powerless to stop the Pole from taking the first set.

In contrast to the opening set, Davis found her rhythm in the second and raced in a shock three-game lead. And after Swiatek held after a gruelling five-deuce affair, Davis then saved three break points to hold her own service.

But Swiatek was determined and eventually managed a break to close to within a game of her opponent, who would lose the last five games of the match.

“For me, the biggest thing I wanted to do was just not play too aggressively,” continued Swiatek.

“On the other hand I was the one that was playing faster so I had to find a proper balance.

“I really wanted to take her off the footwork because sometimes she played in a slower rhythm, but she could also play some flat, hard balls. Sometimes I wasn't ready for it when she was changing that rhythm.

“Yeah, I took care of that and I just tried to take it point by point when I was losing 0-3. I think my focus got a little bit better because at the end of the first set and beginning of the second I was looking a little bit too much to the box.

“I think just being more focused, like, in your body to focus on the proper stuff, it gave me a lot. That's the biggest adjustment.

“Tactically, yeah, I just needed to find the proper balance between being aggressive and making unforced errors.”

Having won three matches in a row for the first time since the French Open, Swiatek was asked how it felt to finally build some consistency after a concerning run of form in which she exited Wimbledon at the third round.

To which she responded: “Honestly I didn't even focus on that 'cause I still remember how it is to lose. Last year I remember when I was in Madrid I think, I just talk with Daria actually. I was like, I want to get to the quarter-finals of these 1000 tournaments.

“After the tournament in Cincinnati, I knew like it's not the end of the world that I'm losing in third round. It's not like the whole universe changed so right now I'm always going to be in quarter-finals or finals or whatever, win tournaments.

“I tried just to remind myself that it's kind of normal, that it's impossible to play always on the same level. Yeah, here I just took it match by match. I wasn't expecting maybe too much because of the losses, so that's good.

“It's not like I lost confidence or something. I still know anything can happen on these tournaments.”

The defeat to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon ended Swiatek’s 37-game winning streak. Asked how her fellow peers and players reacted to her defeat, Swiatek admitted that her record had been the envy of many players.

Swiatek says she feels like a 'kid from kindergarten' around Williams

She said: “Well, I know that during all these tournaments, like, there were many players who congratulated me. I felt like it was really appreciated that I'm so consistent that I'm doing so much work. But honestly, I don't know how they feel about that, what they feel about that. Well, I got, like, positive feedback even from Alize Cornet when she won and ended that streak.

“So I'm pretty happy they are supportive, but I'm sure that some of them are jealous a little bit (smiling). We all working to win basically, even though we should focus on the process and stuff. It's normal to want to win.

“Yeah, I'm just happy that they not showing it so much that they kind of envy. I would envy, as well. I'm happy that I was the one that was winning for a while.”

