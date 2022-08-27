Naomi Osaka heaped praised on Serena Williams and her impact on tennis ahead of the legend's retirement from the sport.

Williams is set to withdraw from tennis following the US Open, where she will compete in the singles and doubles events.

Osaka grew up watching Serena Williams dominate the women's game until she became a force in tennis herself.

But the two-time US Open winner admitted that she 'would not be here' without Serena's contribution to, and influence on the sport.

"I think that her legacy is really wide to the point where you can't even describe it in words," added Osaka.

"She changed the sport so much. She's introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. And I think I'm a product of what she's done. I wouldn't be here without Serena, Venus, you know, her whole family.

"I'm, like, very thankful to her and I am always trying to figure out how to sum it into words but I honestly think that she is like the biggest force in the sport. And that's not like intentionally trying to, like, make (Roger) Federer or (Rafa) Nadal smaller. I just think like she's the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport.

"It's just really an honour just to watch her play and to see that she's giving us a chance to, like, watch her more because I remember seeing an interview that she did - I don't know what it was, an on-court thing - where she was like if she retires she'll never tell anyone.

"So, I was always really scared. I was 'Dang, I don't know when's the last time that she is going to play.' So just like see her announce it and let people appreciate her legacy is really cool."

And Osaka admitted that, when Serena did announce her retirement, she cried knowing the 23-time Grand Slam champion's career was coming to an end..

"It was really weird as I watched her first match in Toronto before she announced it and for some reason I just started crying because I felt it," she added.

"I felt like when I played her in Australia people were like that's the last time she is going to be in Australia. And I was like 'Dang, I really don't want this to be true.' And the I kind of felt like she was gearing up for her last U.S. swing and I just started crying.

"And then she announced it the day later and I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is what devastation must feel like.' Yeah, I mean it really is an honor just to keep watching her play."

Osaka is a four time Grand Slam winner and won at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and 2020, beating Serena in the former.

But the 2022 tournament the world number 44 admitted to nerves and anxiety ahead of her first round match against Danielle Collins.

"I don't know, I feel like I would have lied like a day ago or so and said that I was really relaxed," she said.

"But actually like when I practised today I felt very anxious. And I think it's because I really want to do well because I feel I haven't been doing well lately. But I don't know, it's tough. Like, of course you don't want to lose in the first round of a Slam. And I always feel like I always do pretty well here.

"So it's just kind of like taking the pressure off of myself, but it's always going to be there. And I think the opponent I'm going to play is also really tough, so it adds a little bit extra. But I'm just trying to enjoy the time that I have here."

