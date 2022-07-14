Novak Djokovic is hopeful of competing in the US Open next month and has set the record straight after being denied a chance to compete in this year’s Australian’s Open.

Djokovic was speaking to reporters after opening a tennis complex in the Bosnian town of Visoko, and while he is keen to compete at Flushing Meadows, the Serb wants to avoid what happened in Down Under earlier this year.

Ad

The 35-year-old attempted to appeal his deportation order which would have allowed him to play in Melbourne, but this was quashed by an Australian court

US Open 'Dinner is on me in NYC!' Djokovic hints at US Open appearance with cryptic Krygios post A DAY AGO

In Australia, those who have deported will not be allowed to return to the country for three years, which puts his participation in next year's Grand Slam in serious doubt.

“I'm not going to go to America if I don't have permission, so the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all,” he said in quotes published by Reuters.

“People still think I forced my way to Australia and tried to come in with no paper, permission or exemption - it is not true.

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title - Day 14 wrap from Wimbledon

“That was proven on the court case, so I would never go into a country where I didn't have permission to travel. I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country.

“Hopefully I can be there in January because I want to be there, and I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America and everywhere I can possibly play.”

The 21-time Grand Slam champion alluded to his anti-vax status – a stance which would see him refused entry to the United States under the current rules.

The United States government have introduced legislation which states that those of non-US citizenship coming into the country must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

While he is hopeful of taking part in the next Grand Slam of the calendar year, the Serb will accept the decision if denied a place at the tournament.

“I am a professional tennis player, I don't go into politics or anything else because that doesn't interest me," he said.

“I have my stance and I am a proponent for freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everybody, and I expect people to at least respect my decision.

“If I have permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there - it's not the end of the world.”

Wimbledon 'You may not like Djokovic as much as Nadal or Federer, but he's a credit to our game' - McEnroe YESTERDAY AT 14:44