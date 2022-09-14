World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has praised Rafael Nadal for helping her to become more resilient as a player.

Ahead of the tournament, she teamed up with Nadal to play doubles in a charity match, Tennis Plays for Peace, which was in support of Ukraine, a cause that Swiatek has spoken regularly in public about.

Speaking to Vogue about her collaboration with the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Swiatek said: “It was pretty amazing. We already played singles a couple of years ago at Roland Garros, which was a birthday gift from my team actually.

"But it was pretty amazing being on the same side of the court playing doubles, and especially for such a great cause - being able to use our voices together to help people is pretty amazing.

“It was kind of a moment where I stopped for a little bit and thought about what a long journey it has been to get here, and getting to do that is really a dream come true."

It has been quite the rapid rise for Swiatek. After winning the French Open as an unseeded 19-year-old in 2020, her stock has continued to grow. The retirement of Ash Barty freed up a spot at the top of the women's game and the Pole has fully capitalised on that to make herself one of the biggest stars in tennis.

Prior to her US Open triumph, Swiatek’s year had seen her take victories in Qatar, Rome and Indian Wells, as well as a second French Open title and setting a new record for the longest winning streak of the 21st century after going 37 matches unbeaten.

As a result of all her success, Swiatek also became the first Polish player in history to reach the world No. 1 ranking following Barty’s retirement.

Taking time to think about who inspires her as a tennis player, Swiatek struggled to look past Nadal.

“Rafa is such a great person on and off the court and he has inspired me so much, especially this season when I watched his final at the Australian Open”, she said.

His victory in Melbourne came off the back of a lengthy injury lay-off, and he was forced to come from two sets down to take the trophy against Daniil Medvedev, and break the record for most Grand Slam titles.

Swiatek admits Nadal’s fighting spirit was infectious for her, saying, “It really gave me extra motivation and even more grit on court when I really needed that, so I’m grateful to have been able to spend some time around Rafa too.”

