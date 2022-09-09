World No. 1 Joe Salisbury has revealed it didn’t feel "appropriate” to celebrate his US Open doubles title win, as Great Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brit Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram overcame Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof 7-6 7-5 in the final on Friday to win the US Open.

Salisbury appeared subdued at the end of the match, as the 30-year-old reflected on the situation back in the United Kingdom.

"I think we felt like we should just show a sign of respect and just acknowledgement of the situation because it's a huge moment in our history,” said Salisbury.

“We felt like we just wanted to show a sign of respect for that.

“I think it didn't feel appropriate to be overly celebrating or at least showing that too much, because obviously everybody is back home and around the world is in mourning at the moment, and it's a very sad time."

He added: “Obviously we are very happy with the success that we have had, but, yeah, it's a sad time at the same moment.”

Salisbury recognised the occasion by wearing a black armband on his left arm, whilst opponent and fellow Brit, Neal Skupski, wore a black ribbon on his shirt.

“It is a bit strange playing when the country is in mourning,” Skupski said.

“She was a great servant and we will remember she was an incredible woman.”

Salisbury and Ram are the first pair to defend the doubles title at the US Open since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1966.

After claiming his fifth major title at the US Open, Salisbury is now only two behind the record held by Jamie Murray and Virginia Wade.

He has previously won two mixed doubles titles and two Grand Slam doubles with Ram.

“I'm very proud of that,” Salisbury said. "I think we have always said these are the ones we want to win. We focus our preparation and everything throughout the year on winning the Grand Slams.

“It feels so special to have won this again. I haven't really thought about the record too much. I guess I did know that it was seven.

"We are just going to keep focused on the next one and winning as many as we can.

“Obviously if at some point I can get there, that would be amazing."

