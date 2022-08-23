Alexander Zverev has said he could not risk competing at the US Open this year but insisted that his recovery is going extremely well.

The 25-year-old has not played since injuring himself during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in June.

The US Open announced on Monday that Zverev had withdrawn from the tournament and now the player has explained his decision in a post on Instagram, saying that he would have been ready were the tournament in "another week or two".

“The recovery is going extremely well,” said Zverev. “And I am super happy where I am right now.

“But unfortunately I will not come to New York this year.

“It was a very tough decision, but the way the recovery is going – and how well everything is going - I just don’t want to take the risk, and play a best-of-five set match as my first match back.

“Of course, I will miss it and, of course, I will be watching from far away.

“Unfortunately I did not have another week or two where I would have been 100% ready but it is how it is.

“I am looking forward to seeing everybody at the Davis Cup. And I am looking forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Zverev has not played since injuring himself towards the second set of his semi-final when he went over on his ankle. He left the court in a wheelchair before returning on crutches, informing the umpire he could no longer continue. It had been a pulsating semi-final up until that point with the score at 7-6(8) 6-6 in Nadal’s favour, before Zverev withdrew

The German looks to be targeting a return to competitive tennis at the Davis Cup, which begins on September 13. Germany are in Group C alongside France, Australia and Belgium.

US Open statement on Zverev

Former US Open finalist Alexander Zverev will miss the 2022 event. The 25-year-old German officially withdrew from the event on Monday as a result of a continuing ankle injury.

Zverev has been sidelined since he suffered the injury against Nadal at Roland Garros. Ahead of the second-set tie-break, Zverev rolled his right ankle while chasing a ball behind the baseline, and was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair. He later underwent surgery for three torn lateral ligaments in the affected ankle.

Zverev had played 27 consecutive Grand Slam main draws since his 2015 debut before this injury also forced him out of Wimbledon. He had played seven straight US Open main draws, and in addition to finishing as runner-up to Dominic Thiem in 2020, reached the semi-finals last year.

American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw to replace Zverev. The 24-year-old Floridian will make his US Open main draw debut after falling in qualifying on six previous occasions.

