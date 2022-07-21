Tennis coach Wim Fissette has confirmed that he has split with Naomi Osaka ahead of the 2022 US Open.

The pair began working together at the start of the 2020 season and Fisette helped guide Osaka to glory at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open - two of the four Grand Slam singles titles she has to her name.

The Belgian took to social media to announce the decision to part ways and hailed the 24-year-old, who is currently ranked at No. 38 in the world, as an inspiration to "a whole new generation".

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," Fissette wrote on Instagram.

"She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in.

"It’s been incredible to play a part in that journey. Thank you... I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter."

Before working with Osaka, Fissette coached his compatriot, Kim Clijsters, and former world No. 1 stars Victoria Azarenka, Simon Halep and Angelique Kerber to name a few.

"She is very much a hard-court specialist," Wilander said. "I think she is on her way back and will get back to the top again if she wants it.”

Henman added: "It’s great to see her in a really positive frame of mind because she has struggled with mental health issues and it’s most important that is she feeling healthy in that regard.

"We say form is temporary, class is permanent, and she is one of the best players in the world. Her ranking has dropped but if she stays committed and keeps working hard there is no reason why she can’t get back to the top of the game in the not-too-distant future.”

