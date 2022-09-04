Dan Evans is remaining positive after his run in the US Open was ended at the third-round stage after defeat to 2014 winner Marin Cilic.

Ad

Evans, who was hoping to match last year’s run at Flushing Meadows when he reached the last 16, admitted his opponent was simply too strong. Cilic made 26 aces in a powerful display of serving.

US Open 'He's abusing me' - Evans angered by heckler during third round defeat to Cilic 10 HOURS AGO

“I’ve played some good tennis but it’s frustrating that I played a guy who’s very good here, he’s won the tournament and he played like he probably was then, and he definitely served like it,” said Evans.

“That’s heavyweight versus a lightweight on serve.

“It was a tough match. I just couldn’t get ahead in the fourth. I missed some chances in the first and you never know what happens when you win the first but I did well to get back into the match.

“I thought Marin played probably a bit better than me. He served very well when he needed to and it was difficult to put any pressure on. I had a small chance but I’m hanging onto threads really.

“Too good from him, that’s it really. I have to move on. I don’t have any bad feelings about the match. My level’s there, physically I was there, so it’s positive.”

Evans was angered by a heckler during the match. Cilic was serving at 3-3 in the opening set when the Brit approached the umpire to complain about a spectator who was believed to be shouting abuse at both players.

Evans claimed that the 2014 US Open champion Cilic was abused first and then raised the issue with the umpire when he took offence to comments made by the individual.

“He was just ruining everybody’s day really,” said Evans. “Obviously he’d probably drunk a bit too much and it was better he left for everybody on the court really, there were young kids around and he wasn’t using great language and not great gestures.”

Evans will now turn his attention to the Davis Cup and Britain’s campaign in Glasgow later this month.

US Open 'I played very well' - Evans cruises into second round with easy win over Vesely 30/08/2022 AT 19:00