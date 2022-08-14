John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play at the US Open despite not being vaccinated for coronavirus, describing the situation as "BS [bull****]".

Djokovic is on the entry list for Flushing Meadows, which takes place from August 29 to September 11, but is set to be refused entry into the United States due to his vaccination status.

The CDC are yet to update its travel advice, which currently state non-US citizens and nationals must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country. But this may change as the ruling is under review.

“It’s BS," McEnroe told Fox Digital . “I think he should be allowed to play.

“My personal opinion is, I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve had a booster shot. That’s up to the individual.

“He’s won a lot more majors than me because he’s dug his heels in and found that will, that very few people in sport have ever found. That’s part of what made him so great, so he sticks to his guns.”

The United States Tennis Association have said it will adhere to the government’s rules on vaccination, so no players will be given an exemption to enter the country and play at the US Open.

McEnroe, who was commentating on Los Angeles FC’s MLSG game against Charlotte on Saturday, added it’s an “unfortunate” situation for Djokovic.

“He’s perfectly entitled to make his own decision,” added McEnroe. “The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport.

“He’s very careful about anything he puts in his body so it’s frustrating when I’m sitting here at an LAFC soccer game, and he’s not allowed in the country because he’s not vaccinated.

“It’s really unfortunate. But those are the rules we have with the government. I don’t agree with it so it’s ‘c’est la vie’ at the moment.”

Djokovic on possibly not playing at the US Open

Djokovic is just one behind Rafael Nadal in the so-called GOAT race to win the most number of Grand Slams in the men's Open Era.

Nadal’s wins at the Australian Open and French Open put him on 22 slams, with Djokovic on 21 and Roger Federer on 20.

“I'm not going to go to America if I don't have permission. The Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all,” Djokovic said.

“I have my stance and I am a proponent for freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everybody, and I expect people to at least respect my decision.

“If I have permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there - it's not the end of the world.”

