Cameron Norrie has spoken about his surprise link-up with world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev ahead of the US Open.

The 26-year-old had a wonderful summer in reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time as he lost out to the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic, on a memorable occasion on Centre Court.

Ad

Norrie is determined to go further than the last four at a Grand Slam as he continues to pursue his goal, as revealed to Eurosport , of pushing towards the top spot in the world rankings. That coveted status is currently being enjoyed by the man he has been training with in the south of France.

US Open 'Back to work!' - Nadal photographed in training post-injury ahead of US Open 37 MINUTES AGO

“I have been down in France with Daniil Medvedev and it’s been great,” Norrie said, as quoted by Tennis365

“He’s my favourite player to watch. My coach is always messaging the best players to practice so hopefully, you may get more leeway with some of the top guys when you have some success.

“Wimbledon was a very cool experience, making Wimbledon for the second week for the first time, and making it to the semis and having a tight match with Djokovic.

“Looking back there were a lot of positive things to take from it. The biggest thing is knowing I can do it at a Slams now.

'It's great to see them getting pumped' - Norrie on kids asking for his autograph

"Especially playing in the biggest match of my career so far, to play the level I did, to start like that, against probably the best player in the world at the moment on grass anyway.

"With this Wimbledon, a lot more people know who I am now. It’s great for me. But it doesn’t change too much, I want to keep pushing, keep improving, keep trying to get towards the top of the game."

Norrie, who was promoting Britain hosting the Davis Cup group stage matches in Glasgow, has spoken of his excitement about leading his country in front of the home fans after all the progress he has been making in his own game.

“Glasgow is an amazing venue, the people love their tennis and everyone got up for it the last time they held it there,” he said.

“They did a very good job, especially with the stadium court and the atmosphere and acoustics. I’m looking forward to playing at home and the whole team is excited.

“We want to put on a great show and especially for the young players coming through; hopefully we can inspire them. My aunt and uncle live in Aberdeen and they will come and watch. I’m not sure my dad is making the trip over. He’s just had a long trip in Europe [from New Zealand] so I don’t know if he’s ready to come back so soon.

“My game is improving and hopefully I can play my best tennis. I really like the team format having played college tennis. You are playing for more than yourself, you are playing for your team and country. Hopefully, we can make home advantage count.”

ATP Atlanta 'Extremely shattered' - Kyrgios appears on court to announce Atlanta singles withdrawal 3 HOURS AGO