Nick Kyrgios lit up New York with a sensational four-set win over US Open defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night, but that was not without a moment the Australian himself called “the most boneheaded play of all time”.

With the match finely poised at one set all, and with a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Kyrgios had a rush of blood in the second game of the third set.

Ad

The score was 30-30 on Medvedev’s serve, and Kyrgios would have brought up a break point had he let the ball bounce. However…

US Open ‘Not easy to stop’ – Corretja toasts ‘stunning’ Kyrgios for outclassing Medvedev 11 MINUTES AGO

With Medvedev’s shot nowhere near going over the net, and in fact going wide as well, Kyrgios opted to rush around to his opponent’s side of the court and play a volley.

Kyrgios celebrated by putting his index finger up to the crowd, while Medvedev gestured to the chair umpire to signal the play was not allowed.

Indeed, the chair umpire correctly sided with Medvedev and Kyrgios played the ball before it had bounced on his opponent’s side.

Kyrgios went on to win 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 and admitted afterwards he thought the play was legal.

“I think I had probably the most boneheaded play of all time tonight. I thought it was legal to be honest. I genuinely thought it was legal,” Kyrgios told ESPN.

“I thought I was playing the concrete streets of my suburb in Canberra. That’s something I would do there and I realised that it wasn’t legal. You can see my face… I was so happy. I was like, ‘that’s the best shot ever’ and it wasn’t legal. But it was fun.”

Otherwise, Kyrgios’ antics were minimal as he looked to put on a show in New York. The Wimbledon finalist meets Karen Khachanov for a place in the US Open semis, and the Australian will now be a leading contender to win the title.

“I've got a lot of motivation in the back of my mind. I've been away from home now for four months,” Kyrgios said.

“My whole team has. We don't get to see our family like other tennis players do the majority of time. I'm trying to make it worthwhile, trying to make it a memorable ride for all of us. Hopefully we can get it done, go back home and really celebrate.

“I hadn't won a match on Ashe before this week, now I've won two against two quality opponents. I feel like I've been able to showcase. There's a lot of celebrities here, a lot of important people here watching. I wanted to get on that court and show them I am able to put my head down and play and win these big matches.

“For the tennis world I think it's important as well. People were really starting to doubt my ability to pull out matches like this at majors. I'm really proud of myself honestly because it hasn't been easy dealing with all the criticism.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open ‘I showed New York my talent’ - Kyrgios dethrones Medvedev to reach quarters in style 2 HOURS AGO