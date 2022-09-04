Rafael Nadal has cruised into the last 16 of the US Open after beating Richard Gasquet 6-0 6-1 7-5.

With Gasquet's weapon being his one-handed backhand going up against Rafael Nadal's forehand, the Frenchman's chances of winning the match were always going to be very slim.

Nadal will play Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round after the American No. 22 seed beat Diego Schwartzman 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4.

"The nose is still there," Nadal joked after winning his 30th match at night on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Night sessions here in New York are the best in the world without a doubt. Playing here is amazing. Three matches already, I increased the level today.

"That's important for me when the tournament keeps going I am able to raise the level against a very good friend like Richard."

It proved to be mission impossible for Gasquet who never really got into the match against the four-time US Open champion, getting his first game on the scoreboard in the 12th.

Gasquet did put up more of a fight in the third set. He cancelled out a Nadal break early on to get back on serve at 2-2 and moved to within two points of forcing a fourth set at 5-4 up.

But it was then that Nadal ramped up the pressure, converting his fourth break point with an unreturnable backhand volley at the net.

Nadal, who hit 35 winners in the match compared to Gasquet's 19, had no issue serving the match out. He converted his first match point as Gasquet fired the 36-year-old's first serve return long.

- - -

