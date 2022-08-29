Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek have met each other ahead of the US Open, which is set to be the American’s last tournament before she retires from tennis.

Williams says she is “evolving away from tennis” and is expected to retire after Flushing Meadows, which begins on Monday.

World No. 1 Swiatek has never played Williams and is highly unlikely to face the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who she is in awe of , since they are in opposite halves of the draw for the final Grand Slam of the year.

“So, I finally found the courage today and this happened,” Swiatek posted on Instagram and Twitter with a picture of herself and Williams.

“Congratulations on your amazing journey and legendary career, Serena Williams.

“Huge respect for everything that you have done for our sport and women's sport.”

Williams' first round match at the US Open

It’s the first time the Williams sisters, who have won 14 doubles titles, have played with each other since the 2018 French Open.

Venus will also play in the singles draw against Alison van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

As for Swiatek, she is one of the big favourites to win the US Open despite a dip in form during the North American swing, which saw her exit the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters early on.

The Pole has led a debate on different balls being used at the US Open, calling for the women to use the same balls as the men, which is the case in the other Grand Slams and for most of the season.

Eurosport expert John McEnroe believes Swiatek, who plays Jasmine Paolini in the first round, has “got to come to grips” with the ball situation.

“Maybe that's just letting out some nerves,” said McEnroe, when asked about the ball situation.

“Maybe there's some truth to that, maybe the balls are a little bit lighter, maybe she doesn't like that.

“But whatever it is, she's got to come to grips with it because she's still obviously one of the favourites, or the favourite, even though she hasn't done well, she's still going to be No. 1 seed and people are going to expect you to do well.

“She's an incredible athlete and I believe that she'll figure it out and she'll win majors. I believe she'll win some matches on a faster hard court. I don't think that she's only going to win on clay.”

