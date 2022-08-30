Serena Williams is into the second round of the US Open after a 6-3 6-3 win over Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on an emotional night in her farewell tournament.

After striding out on court in a diamond-encrusted outfit, the star-studded crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium could have witnessed Williams’ last ever match as a professional, but instead the 23-time Grand Slam champion put in arguably her best performance in 2022.

The six-time US Open champion now owns a 21-0 record in US Open first-round matches and has not dropped a set at the first round stage of the tournament since 2001.

Williams said on-court afterwards: "I've always got to do just the best that I can. I feel so comfortable on this court and everyone here. When I step on the court I just want to do my best that I can do on that particular day. That's really all I can do.

"The crowd was crazy. It really helped pull me through.

"It's been such a hard decision because when you're passionate about something and you love something so much it's always hard to walk away. I've been trying to decide for a little while what to do. I love it because it keeps you fit so that's a bonus!

"I felt now is time [to retire]. I have a family. There's other chapters in life. I call it the evolution."

A loud roar swirled around Arthur Ashe after Williams saved two break points - off the back of two double faults and a miscued forehand - before taking her opening service game.

The crowd raised their volume by a few decibels as Williams broke in the second game, converting her break point at the net with a vicious winner after some fine defensive work. But Kovinic broke back immediately in the third when Williams’ forehand faltered.

Kovinic regained control of the set, going a break up again to make it 3-2 when Williams lashed a backhand into the tramlines. But in the very next game a double fault from the Montengrin pulled Williams level.

Williams followed up with her best hold of the match before winning the next four points to get in position to serve for the set.

After rescuing three break points in a tense game, Williams held her nerve to convert her second set point in a 55 minute set.

The beginning of the second set was tightly contested as the rallies increased in length. Williams produced a love hold to make it 2-2 before breaking the Kovinic serve with a break to 15 when the Montenegrin fired a looping forehand out.

Kovinic tried to remain within reach, but Williams' groundstrokes were proving too much for the 27-year-old. Williams raced to triple match point on Kovinic's serve at 5-3 up and converted the first one to record a comfortable straight sets victory.

Just before Serena could leave the court following her post-match interview, the crowd formed a colourful tifo to say "We love Serena".

