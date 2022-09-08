The third seed prevailed in five sets in the latest-ever US Open finish at 2.50am local time to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Ad

The match featured a number of incredible rallies and some spectacular shot-making, none better than a wondrous behind-the-back effort from Alcaraz in the second set.

US Open 'I refuse to sleep' - Gauff, Wawrinka and tennis world in awe of Alcaraz v Sinner 39 MINUTES AGO

The Spaniard looked to be beaten as he ran across the court in anticipation of a shot out wide only for Sinner to hit the ball down the middle.

But Alcaraz somehow, from behind the baseline, flicked the racquet behind his back and not only returned the ball but gave Sinner a tough low volley at the net.

The Italian got the ball back into play but Alcaraz raced up to it and swatted away the backhand for a cross-court winner.

As the crowd on Arthur Ashe roared in delight, Alcaraz had a huge smile on his face as he looked towards his grinning coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“Unreal! What just happened?” said a stunned Paul Hand on commentary for Eurosport.

“Carlos Alcaraz with a behind-the-back shot that was as good as most people’s regular shot. Many are on their feet in disbelief.

“Sinner was owning the point, you better check Alcaraz’s back pocket because this was stolen. That is insane and the follow up even better.

“Get out of town. Ridiculous tennis from a very confident 19-year-old.”

Although Alcaraz would lose the second and third sets, he recovered from a break down in the fourth and saved a match point to force a decider.

He then again rallied from behind in the fifth set to win one of the most incredible matches at this year’s US Open.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open Alcaraz beats Sinner in latest-ever US Open finish to reach semis 4 HOURS AGO