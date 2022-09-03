World No.1 Daniil Medvedev admits he has “good opportunities to do something big” in the US Open after breezing past China’s Wu Yibing to set up a fourth-round match with Nick Kyrgios.

After Kyrgios ruthlessly overcame JJ Wolf in straight sets, Medvedev put on a clinical show of his own, closing out the match in under two hours to beat Yibing 6-4 6-2 6-2 to reach the second week for the fourth consecutive year.

Despite the convincing manner of his victory, Medvedev was quick to praise his opponent while building up his own hopes.

“To be honest I felt like it was a high-level match because he played great,” he said in a post-match press conference.

“The only thing he's lacking is serve to be like top 10, top 20 in the future. He was playing good. Returns were unbelievable. When he was on the ball, one of the best I ever saw. Again, when he's on the ball... It's important also to not get aces.

“But yeah, pretty happy with my level. Some long rallies. Not that much unforced errors. Finally managed to beat a strong opponent and really happy.”

“If I continue this way, have good opportunities to do something big,” he continued.

“If you ask me what I could improve, I don't see many things. Maybe a little bit less double-faults, but that's if we're trying to dig somewhere. If not, high-level match.

“But the next match is not easy. For sure focus on this one. Going to try to recover well and be 100% for the next one.”

However, Medvedev admitted losing to Kyrgios in the round of 32 at the Canadian Open only last month will give the Australian confidence that he can repeat the feat.

Asked how significant the last meeting in Montreal was, the Russian responded: “I think quite important. It was not that long ago. We both kind of know what to expect right now.

“He managed to get the better of me there, for sure, especially I would say in terms of clutch moments. He broke me three times. I had two opportunities in the same game. Didn't break. It was quite important in the beginning of the third set.

“If not, I felt like it was a close match where everybody had his opportunities. In a way everybody could win. I shouldn't say this because I lost, but I felt it was close. That's the most important coming into tomorrow.

“I kind of know what I have to do. Serve well, try to get to the tie-break, try to get opportunities on his serve. He also knows what he will do. He serves big. He's playing good so far. I watched his matches. Concentrated. First one was not easy. Won in three sets.

“Definitely looking forward. Hopefully can play my best game.”

Although Medvedev wouldn’t go as far as calling Kyrgios a friend, he stresses that he has respect for his forthcoming opponent, even if he feels the Australian is a “little bit different” from other tennis players.

He said: "We're fine. I don't think we are friends. I don't think he thinks the same. When I say 'friends', we haven't been to the bar together (smiling).

“I feel like we respect each other a lot. On the court also we never really had any fight or anything, which can change any moment. We are both quite electric. You never know what's going to happen in the future.

“Yeah, for now a lot of respect. From what I feel he respects me. I respect him for that. I respect him for what he does.

“I respect no matter how he is. Nick is a little bit different from other tennis players sometimes on the court. That's his choice. That's his life. I'm not the one to judge. I feel a lot of respect for him.”

After finishing as runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and winning the Citi Open in August, Kyrgios comes into the match in great form.

And Medvedev admits he has been impressed with how the 27-year-old has handled himself in recent weeks.

“We all knew that he's capable of doing big things,” he said.

“I mean, one of the best serves I saw in my life. I played Ivo [Karlovic]. Ivo has definitely amazing serve. Nick is not far. Capable of serving 140 miles per hour if he wants to. Pretty precise. We always knew on a day he's capable of beating anybody. He proved it many, many times against the biggest players in the world.

“For sure, especially with COVID, he was a little bit going downhill. When somebody is like this, you don't know when to expect a comeback, or to expect one. So I'm definitely surprised, and the same time we could think that it's going to happen.

“So congrats to him. He seems concentrated about his career. I feel like sometimes he doesn't want to show it too much. But that's what I feel, he wants to be a little bit serious professional. That's great for him and great for tennis.”

Speaking at his press conference, Kyrgios wasn’t sure of his next opponent after beating Wolf on Saturday. However, speculating on whether it might be Medvedev, the Australian said there would be "no shame in losing to a player like that".

“Well, I know my game plan if it's Medvedev,” he told reporters.

“I'm happy if I win or lose playing that way. Like, I'm definitely going to play a certain way against him. I'm happy to lose that way and I'm happy to win that way.

'It's a pity he's not here' - Medvedev on Djokovic's US Open absence

“I think my level is right there. I think there are only a few players right now who are playing a better level of tennis than I am, if not the same.

“So, look, it is what it is. If it's Medvedev, there's no shame in losing to a player like that. But I definitely feel like the way I'm playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal. I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance.

“Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the US Open. Like, they're going to go out there, but I don't think they're down the other end of the court knowing they're going to win.

“I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance. With the way I'm playing right now, I have a chance.”

