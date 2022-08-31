World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is in second-round action at the US Open on Thursday, along with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Swiatek has not been in the best form since seeing her record-breaking streak ended at Wimbledon, and faces a potentially tricky test against former champion Sloane Stephens.

Nadal, who is bidding to win his third major of the season and 23rd in total, faces Fabio Fognini.

Alcaraz meets Federico Coria while American hopefuls Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins are also in action.

Plus there’s the small matter of Serena and Venus Williams teaming up in the doubles for potentially the final time, and more doubles action with Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis playing together.

TOP MATCH I – IGA SWIATEK V SLOANE STEPHENS

The French Open champion against the 2017 US Open champion.

Iga Swiatek and Sloane Stephens met in Cincinnati in August and it was the world No. 1 who came out on top in straight sets. Swiatek broke Stephens six times in a straight-sets win and held her to just nine winners.

But could Stephens pull off a shock with her home crowd behind her?

Stephens’ form has not been great and she will likely need to produce a very good performance to beat Swiatek, who is 5-3 since seeing her 37-match winning streak ended at Wimbledon. The most likely result is a Swiatek win, but Stephens has shown on her day she can beat the best.

TOP MATCH II – SERENA & VENUS WILLIAMS v LUCIE HRADECKA & LINDA NOSKOVA

It’s been the Serena Williams show so far at the US Open, and that will continue on Thursday evening as she teams up with sister Venus in the doubles.

The pair have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and will be teaming up for the first time since 2018.

With Serena set to retire after the tournament it could be their last appearance together. Venus has not spoken about her future but said after her first-round loss that she is fully focused on doubles, which was apparently Serena’s idea”.

"She’s the boss, so I do whatever she tells me to do. We have had some great wins. It would be nice to add some more.”

POTENTIAL UPSET – CHRISTOPHER EUBANKS V JANNIK SINNER

After reaching the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, could Christopher Eubanks pull off a huge shock against the 11th seed?

Eubanks, 26, came through qualifying and fired 23 aces as he beat Pedro Martinez in straight sets in the first round.

Jannik Sinner was made to work far harder for his opening win as he was pushed to five. He has won 20 out of 25 matches on hard courts this season so will be a tough out, but if Eubanks is on his game he could cause him problems.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – THURSDAY 1 SEPTEMBER

The first matches start at 16:00 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. I. Swiatek (1) v S. Stephens

2. F. Coria v C. Alcaraz (3)

3. L. Hradecka & L. Noskova v S. Williams & V. Williams

4. F. Fognini v R. Nadal (2)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

1. A. Sasnovich v J. Pegula (8)

2. C. Eubanks v J. Sinner (11)

3. G. Muguruza (9) v L. Fruhvirtova

4. C. Bucsa v D. Collins (19)

5. H. Gaston & L. Musetti v T. Kokkinakis & N. Kyrgios (8)

GRANDSTAND

1. B Coric (25) v J. Brooksby

2. A. Kalinina v P. Kvitova (21)

3. L. Fernandez & D. Saville v C. Gauff & J. Pegula (2)

4. J. Kubler v F. Tiafoe (22)

