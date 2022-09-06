Wednesday should be a day packed with quality as the US Open reaches the last eight, and there are some mouth-watering ties on offer at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Iga Swiatek will be in action as she looks to solidify her place as the women's world No.1, as well as adding to her collection of Grand Slam trophies.

Ad

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz takes on another excellent youngster, Jannik Sinner. The Italian should prove to be a tough opponent, but Alcaraz has been increasingly impressive in recent matches.

US Open New York, new champion: who will clinch their maiden Grand Slam crown? 8 HOURS AGO

TOP MATCH - JANNIK SINNER VS CARLOS ALCAREZ

Alcarez was last seen at half two in the morning on Tuesday night after needing five sets to battle past Marin Cilic.

While it has been said that a battling performance will help the teenage Spaniard build resilience - something he showed in the victory - the fact remains that a Grand Slam is a gruelling affair for all but the best players, who even then require a helpful draw.

Alcaraz could end the US Open as the new men's number one, but for Sinner, there is no reason for him to roll over. Ranked just outside the top 10, a win over Alcaraz would reaffirm his potential as one of the most talented young players on the tour. Beat Alcaraz, and a first Grand Slam would not be a crazy prediction.

POTENTIAL UPSET - IGA SWIATEK V JESSICA PEGULA

The women's No. 1 looks to be the clear favourite to secure another Grand Slam after reaching the quarter-finals in New York.

The Pole defeated Jule Niemeier over three sets on Monday but her dominant serve suggests that she will have the edge again.

However her opponent, American Jessica Pegula, should not be overlooked. The eighth seed defeated Petra Kvitova in straight sets to get here, and will have the partisan crowd on her side. If Swiatek gives her a chance, she has shown she will not be overawed by reputation.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY 7 SEPTEMBER

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

All times BST

1. K. Pliskova (22) v A. Sabalenka (6)

2. A. Rublev (9) v F. Tiafoe (22)

Not before midnight

3. I. Swiatek (1) v J. Pegula (8)

4. J. Sinner (23) v C. Alcaraz (3)

US Open US Open order of play, Day 9 - When are Kyrgios, Jabeur and Ruud playing? 19 HOURS AGO