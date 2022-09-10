It’s the second Grand Slam final for both players in 2022 after Swiatek won the French Open and Jabeur was the runner-up to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

Both players struggled for form in the build-up to the US Open, but have found some of their best tennis throughout the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

“Ons Jabeur is like Casper Ruud, she's got another chance to play in a Grand Slam final,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

“I love the way she plays. She has got great personality. What she has represented for Africa, coming from Tunisia, it's unbelievable.

“Iga, you love her too. She just had this unbelievable streak, sort of lost her way for a bit. Maybe the pressure got to her, so she has battled hard. This is a beautiful match-up for the final.”

Jabeur has an opportunity to become the first African player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam, whilst Swiatek can cement her place as the world No. 1.

McEnroe, who is a four-time US Open champion, explained how both players will feel ahead of their match on Saturday night.

“Here at the US Open, until about eight years ago, the men’s semi-finals were on Saturday so we had to play the next day,” said McEnroe.

“They will have a day off, you come out here, you do a light hit, nothing serious.

“You just look to sweat, get some of the nerves out because you are starting to stress up. They all have teams now and they are all in the gym all the time, doing the type of stuff that we should have been doing way back then.

“Mainly, you are just sort of gearing up mentally, just trying to relax. It's almost impossible to do. But you are also super excited.”

