Rafael Nadal has congratulated his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first Grand Slam title, stating it will be the “first of many” for the teenager.

The Spaniard is also the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990 and has replaced Daniil Medvedev as the new world No. 1.

Despite his inexperience at Grand Slams and three consecutive five-set matches on route to the final, Alcaraz managed to handle the pressure and produced some of his best tennis.

“Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and [world] No. 1, which tops off your first great season, which I am sure will be the first of many,” tweeted Nadal.

Ruud was playing in his second Grand Slam final of 2022 after he lost to Nadal in the French Open earlier this year.

The Norwegian had to settle for the runners-up spot once again, but has moved up to second in the ATP rankings, behind Alcaraz.

Nadal, who lost in the fourth round of the US Open to Frances Tiafoe, also congratulated Ruud on his efforts.

“Great effort Casper Ruud!” continued Nadal. “Very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!”

