Ons Jabeur says she feels relieved to make the US Open final after she beat Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the semi-finals.

Jabeur was in control for most of the match, with her serving and groundstrokes particularly dominating Garcia, who was outplayed.

“It feels amazing,” said Jabeur after the match. “After Wimbledon there was a lot pressure on me.

“I’m really relieved that I can back up my results. The hard-court season started a little bit bad but now I’m very happy that I made the finals here.”

Jabeur won 90 per cent of her first serve points in the opening set, winning it 6-1 in just 23 minutes.

The Tunisian, who reached this year’s Wimbledon final, feels her serving was a crucial factor in her victory.

“It was so important, especially when she comes into the court and puts a lot of pressure on my second serve, so I had to put more serves in,” she said.

“In the second set she was playing much better. I was really glad she didn’t break at the end because it was going to be tough at 5-4.”

Jabeur will play Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Saturday and joked that she hoped their match would be a long one.

“First of all, I hope they play four-five hours, Iga and Aryna!” added Jabeur.

“Both are really good players. In the final it’s not about tennis, you just have to play and win the final.

“I’m very glad I have an amazing team behind me.”

