Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes Iga Swiatek will win 10 Grand Slams after she won her first US Open title to cement her place as the world No. 1.

It comes after the 21-year-old won the French Open for a second time earlier this year.

“I honestly think 10 would be a good number because I think she’s playing a game that’s a bit different from the other women,” Wilander told Eurosport.

“She’s playing faster, she’s moving faster, and she’s shown that when she’s not playing well in this tournament she can slow down and she can keep the ball in play by defending so extremely well.

“When she plays at her best, I don’t see a woman being able to beat her, and when she plays at her worst, you have to be a hell of a player to beat her. Okay, maybe not on grass, but I think she’ll learn to play on grass too. I think 10 [Grand Slams] minimum.”

Swiatek inherited the world No. 1 spot after Ash Barty retired from tennis. She went on a 37-match winning streak which included the French Open title, only to have her run ended in the third round of Wimbledon.

John McEnroe thinks 10 Grand Slams is a big ask and compared Swiatek to Carlos Alcaraz.

“I definitely think the sky’s the limit,” said McEnroe. “I saw her win the French [Open] a couple of years ago and obviously then she was predominantly a clay court [specialist].

“It reminds me a lot of Carlos Alcaraz, actually - she gets in and out of the corners better than almost any player I’ve ever seen. Alcaraz is one of the greatest movers ever. Swiatek is one of the best movers I’ve ever seen on a court.

“She took advantage of that - remember Ash Barty retired, she then had that incredible streak.

“Then the pressure got to her at Wimbledon, and maybe a little through the summer. She looked tense early in the tournament but pulled it together big time, so I have a tendency to agree with Mats.

“It’s going to be a bunch more. 10 more? That's quite a bit, but certainly between five and 10, I would think.”

