Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory last year “opened up a can of worms” as she inspired other players that they are capable of winning Grand Slams.

Raducanu will look to defend her US Open title when the tournament gets underway on Monday in New York.

She has failed to show the same form and consistency since her historic victory, exiting the second round at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

“I think we have to be prepared that she can take another run,” said Wilander. “For sure because when she plays well, she has a consistency in her game that is incredible and mentally she is there all the time, every point.

“The question, though, is, I think because she won it, there's so many women that either believe it themselves, or they are told by their teams and their coaches that ‘Hey, Emma Raducanu won the US Open, so why can’t you?’

“So, I think that by her winning, she's opened up a can of worms where it used to be maybe five to 10 players that literally believed they could win it. Now you have got 50 players that think they can win it and that makes it much harder.”

Wilander thinks the British No. 1 is no longer “overpowering” her opponents which is a key reason for her performances this year.

“The only thing that I'm a little concerned is that last year at the US Open, I thought we were watching someone who a) was moving better than most; b) was mentally stronger than most and c) nearly the most important - she was actually overpowering some of these women and I think that is the question mark,” said Raducanu

“I haven't seen her overpower any other women. She's won matches by fighting and by moving well and by being consistent, but I thought that during last year’s US Open she showed that she has that little extra in both sides, forehand and backhand, she has a little extra in the serve as well.

“Of course, she is complete but the question is, is she may be lacking that killer shot that Elena Rybakina has or Iga Swiatek has? Will that be the difference in the end? “

“I believe Emma is going to make 15-20 quarter-finals in Grand Slams before she's done because of her consistency.

“But does she have the weapons on the day that the likes of Rybakina and Swiatek are playing great. How can Emma Raducanu then hurt them?

“We have to be so careful with Emma Raducanu. We have got to give her a few years to be on tour. She hasn't been on tour, she doesn't know what that means.”

