Eurosport expert Alex Corretja believes tennis fans will see “the best Nick Kyrgios we have ever seen” at the US Open.

Kyrgios has been in good form since June when he made the Wimbledon final, losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets, and winning the singles and doubles titles at the Citi Open earlier this month as part of his preparation for Flushing Meadows.

He has risen to world No. 26, despite not scoring ranking points at Wimbledon due to the decision not to award points.

Asked on what to expect from Kyrgios at the US Open, Corretja said: “Explosive! We're going to see probably the best Kyrgios that we have ever seen because he's got experience from Wimbledon.

“He's got experience from the summertime, where he's been playing very, very well. Of course, I think he ran a little bit out of gas at the last tournament, but he had time to recover and he's going to be at the US Open super well.

“So I think Nick is going to be very dangerous to play against him. I said already that before, at Wimbledon, and I'm lucky enough that he reached the final, not lucky but lucky that I said that."

The 27-year-old, who hasn’t gone beyond the third round at the US Open, will receive huge support from the New York crowd according to Corretja.

“For the US Open, you need to think about Kyrgios, of course," said Corretja. "He knows already that he can play long matches. He knows how to deal with situations.

“He knows that maybe he doesn't need to play for the full four hours of his best tennis, maybe he can go up and down a little bit and that's enough to win matches.

“The crowd in New York will love him. I mean, for sure, because he's the perfect type of player to play in New York. And New York is show. New York is all about everything.

"It's huge and Nick suits perfect to that ambience and to that crowd. So I think he could be easily one of the home crowd favourites.”

