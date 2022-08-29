Cori Gauff is into the second round of the US Open after a 6-2 6-3 win over unseeded Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean.
The 19-year-old American, whose career-best singles result at her home Grand Slam is reaching the third round in 2019, had little trouble dispatching Jeanjean in their first meeting.
She overpowered her opponent with her dominant first serve, slamming down nine aces, and also hit 32 winners.
US Open
'It's what I want for myself' - Gauff reveals mentality shift in pursuit of being 'the greatest'
Gauff will play either Gabriela Ruse or Daria Saville in the next round.
More to follow...
