Iga Swiatek cannot be written off winning a US Open title for the first time in her career, according to Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett.

Swiatek had an incredible first half of the season, becoming world No. 1 after Ash Barty’s retirement from the sport, and went on a 37-match winning streak that included the French Open title.

However, the 21-year-old was beaten in the third round of Wimbledon and has exited the early stages of the two WTA tournaments she has played in the build-up to Flushing Meadows.

“You have to say she has still had a phenomenal year even though she lost a couple of times in the third round now,” Schett said.

“She had that loss against Alize Cornet at Wimbledon. But in tennis, you win, you lose. Nobody can win every week, it's impossible. At the end of the day, she had shown so much consistency throughout this whole year.

“She's still has all this experience at Grand Slam events. You can't write her off, you still have to put her in that small circle of players who could win your title, that's for sure.”

Due to Swiatek’s dip in form, there are no clear contenders for the US Open, which takes place from August 29 to September 11.

Caroline Garcia won the Cincinnati Open last weekend to become the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 title. Schett is enjoying how open the final Grand Slam of the year is set to be.

“It's very unpredictable,” she said. “Iga has lost a few matches early on, I think a couple of third round matches she's lost now in that swing in America.

“Of course, somebody like Caroline Garcia is full of confidence. She's had an unbelievable last few months as well, not just in Cincinnati.

“We know that she feels comfortable at the moment, we know what kind of tennis she can play so she can be very dangerous, I think to maybe knock on the door to win the title.

“Simona Halep, she knows how to win Grand Slam titles. She's done it before. And we'll see how she goes with that injury, she had to pull out of Cincinnati. But I think the women’s side is exciting.

“I always keep on saying it. I don't want to know who wins the title before [the tournament]. I don't want to be certain about it.

“I want surprises and we've seen it in the past and I find that very refreshing. Remember in Wimbledon, it was [Elena] Rybakina. Let's not forget Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, the two of them.

“They love playing in the States. So, I think it's going to be it's a good mixture. And it's once again going to be extremely exciting.”

