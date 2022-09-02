Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova could not help but apologise after knocking Venus and Serena Williams out of the US Open women’s doubles in the first round.

Teaming up for the first time in more than four years, the Williams sisters may well have just played their last doubles match together with Serena expected to retire – although she has been coy on the matter at Flushing Meadows

Ad

The sisters forged a legendary partnership over the years, winning 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together – boasting a 14-0 record in finals – as well as three Olympic golds.

US Open US Open order of play, day 5 - when are Williams, Medvedev, and Murray playing? 9 HOURS AGO

But while Serena continues her assault in the singles on Friday night , the prospect of a fairytale finish in the doubles was ended abruptly when Hradecka and Noskova won through 7-6(5) 6-4.

“I’m still in shock that we won,” said Hradecka, a two-time Grand Slam doubles winner.

Hradecka then addressed the capacity crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium when adding: “I’m so sorry for you that we beat them, but we are so happy that we did it.”

The occasion was not lost on 17-year-old Noskova either, who said: “Playing against the Williams sisters is a special moment for everybody, anyone and anytime.

"I was really lucky that I could pair with my doubles partner and we could win and put up a good fight."

Once again, the atmosphere was another level as the Williams sisters walked out for their first Grand Slam appearance together since the 2018 French Open.

The first women’s doubles match to feature during the night session at the US Open delivered a suitably tense opening set.

It lasted 76 minutes, with Hradecka and Noskova saving two set points in the 10th game before edging the tie-break 7-5.

Hradecka and Noskova then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set, and though Venus and Serena pegged them back, another break from the Czech pair in the 10th game handed them the match.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open ‘GOAT’ Williams showed ‘seriously high quality’ in second round win - McEnroe 15 HOURS AGO